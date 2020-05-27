This day in sport: Harvey Haddix perfect match ruined in 13th

Pittsburgh Pirates Harvey Haddix pitched 12 perfect innings on that date in 1959 before losing a chance to the Milwaukee Braves 1-0 in the 13th inning due to a mistake, a sacrifice and a a double from Joe Adcock.

Building on two throws, a fastball and a cursor, Haddix was untouchable until the third base player Don Hoak smothered a ground ball hit by Felix Mantilla. He went second on a sacrifice by Eddie Mathews and Henry Aaron was intentionally walked.

Adcock hit what seemed like a homerun to the deep center of County Stadium, but Aaron, thinking the ball was bouncing off the wall, cut the diamond instead of rounding the bases. As Adcock had passed him and Aaron were excluded and the match ended in the Mantilla race.

Lew Burdette covered the distance for the Braves, allowing 12 hits for his ninth win of the season.

The Dodgers were scheduled to face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game period at Coors Field. The Angels would have entertained the visiting Cleveland Indians in the second of three games at Angel Stadium. Both competitions were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1925 – In the Detroit Tigers’ 8-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox, Ty Cobb is the first major league player to score 1,000 career hits. In the match at Comiskey Park, the “Georgia Peach” gets two hits, including a double.

1987 – Larry Bird steals a back pass from Isiah Thomas and passes the ball over his shoulder to a cutter Dennis Johnson for the winning basket as the Boston Celtics achieve an unlikely 108-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons in the game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Boston Garden. Bird scores 36 points and the Celtics will win the series in seven games.

1988 – The Edmonton Oilers, led by most valued player Wayne Gretzky, defeated the Boston Bruins 6-3 to complete a four-game sweep and win their fourth Stanley Cup title in five years. Esa Tikkanen scores two goals and Gretzky adds another plus two assists to the Edmonton Northlands Coliseum. Game 4 of the series was canceled after a power outage at Boston Garden which stopped play in the second period, and was rescheduled to start again in Edmonton.

1991 – Rick Mears overtakes Michael Andretti with 12 laps to go and wins his fourth Indianapolis 500, this one by 3.1 seconds. Mears, who started from pole position, joined A.J. Foyt and Al Unser were the only four winners. Hiro Matsushita is the first Japanese driver to race in the Indy 500.

2000 – New Jersey completes biggest comeback in NHL conference final as Devils win last three in series, beating Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in Game 7 of Conference Conference Finals ‘East. Patrik Elias scored his second goal of the match with 2:32 left to win.

2004 – Andy Roddick lost at the French Open against Frenchman Olivier Mutis, ranked 125th in the world. With the defeat in five sets, Roddick joins Andre Agassi and eight other American players to leave Roland Garros early, making it the first Grand Slam tournament in more than 30 years without an American man in the third round.

2008 – Syracuse wins its 10th NCAA men’s lacrosse championship, defeating defending champion Johns Hopkins 13-10 behind three goals by Dan Hardy. The crowd of 48,970 people at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is the largest to see an NCAA championship outside in any sport. (The Bowl Championship Series football game is not an NCAA event.)

2012 – Toronto FC ends their record for nine consecutive Major League Soccer games to start a season with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union over an 88th-minute goal by Danny Koevermans.

2013 – Tony Kanaan wins the Indianapolis 500 passing Ryan Hunter-Reay during a restart with three laps to go, then crosses the finish line under a yellow warning flag after reigning champion Dario Franchitti crushed. The race includes four women drivers on the starting grid – Simona De Silvestro, Ana Beatriz, Katherine Legge and Pippa Marin.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press