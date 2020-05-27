The kings and the ducks have finished; Staples Center could hold playoffs

The Kings and Ducks season is over, the NHL released a 24-team restart format on Tuesday that excludes clubs and the other seven teams from the rankings.

So, with the offseason finally on the horizon, here is an introduction to what Southern California hockey fans can expect.

The NHL has changed its lottery plan. How does this affect the chances of the Ducks and Kings getting the first choice?

Not at all, in fact. As the 27th and 28th place teams in the standings, respectively, the Ducks and the Kings have the same lottery odds for the No. 1 choice as in a normal season. The Kings will have a 9.5% chance of winning first place. The Ducks are at 8.5%.

The lottery process, however, has undergone a major makeover, as Commissioner Gary Bettman detailed on Tuesday. Instead of a draw with all teams not participating in the playoffs, this summer’s lottery will potentially take place in two phases. The first, to be held on June 26, will include the seven teams whose seasons have ended, plus eight “reserved” spots for teams eliminated in the pre-qualifying round.

If one of the first three choices, which will be drawn separately, is allocated to one of these eight “reserved” places, there will be a second phase of the lottery at a later date to decide which team (or teams ) eliminating in the qualifying round will fill each position. Otherwise, the rest of the draft order will be determined by the reverse order of the final ranking of the regular season.

Even if the Kings are finished, could Los Angeles have playoff games this summer?

Bettman has identified Los Angeles as one of 10 cities under study for the two “hub” locations that will host arena games without spectators when the season resumes at the earliest in July.

“We are honored to be included in the list of NHL hub cities,” said Kelly Cheeseman, Chief Operating Officer of the Kings. “We know that L.A. Live and Staples Center will be well prepared given their collective history of hosting showcase events, so we look forward to the outcome.”

Indeed, Staples Center, which is equipped with a dehumidification system with an integrated air filter, and the surrounding L.A. Live complex, which includes a large hotel space and underground access to the arena, gives the market an advantage. The same goes for the fact that the city is not subject to the same 14-day quarantine requirements currently in effect in Canada, and that would not create a potential advantage on home ice with Kings outside the playoffs.

However, it is not known to what extent a Los Angeles competitor is compared to the other places studied: Las Vegas, Edmonton, Vancouver, Minneapolis / St. Paul, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

Despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s hope to host spectator-less sporting events as early as June, the local government still has some of the strictest home stay orders in the United States, and the city offers fewer options for training rinks than other places. The Kings’ three-ice training center in El Segundo is the most logical host site for off-side training activities, but it is more than 15 miles from the Staples Center. Another potential option would be the Pickwick Ice Center in Burbank.

Will the next season still take place in full? Will fans be allowed to attend?

Bettman reiterated the expectation of the NHL to complete a full 2020-2021 season, although the start of the campaign is delayed until the New Year.

It is too early to know whether or not fans will be able to return to the arena – in full or in part – for the start of the schedule, but Bettman told reporters that he hopes fans will be there. He also left open the possibility of holding subsequent rounds of this season’s playoffs, including the Stanley Cup final, in the home cities of the competing teams, reiterating: “It depends on what the world looks like. “

What else do we know about the offseason? Next preseason? And when will the Kings and Ducks meet?

There are still many unknowns regarding the offseason. The project hasn’t been planned yet, but it is slated for after the playoffs end. A free agency market that normally opens on July 1 will undoubtedly be affected, as will the salary cap after the removal of about 15% of the season.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly has responded to concerns about non-qualifying teams with extra-long layoffs, suggesting to journalists that new off-season rules may result.