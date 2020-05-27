Racist incidents leave Gayle King visibly shaken on air

“CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King became moved Tuesday morning as it reported two racist incidents involving black men.

The anchor, who looked visibly shaken when she reported the news, said, “I’m speechless. I’m really, really speechless about what we’re seeing on TV this morning. It seems to be an open season … and that sometimes it is not a safe place to be in this country for black men. “

She was reacting to a report from a white woman who mistakenly accused a black man of threatening her in New York, which the man recorded on his cell phone in a video that went viral.

In the video, Amy Cooper reacted angrily when Christian Cooper asked her to put her dog on a leash in an area of ​​Central Park where leashes are needed. The woman is seen asking Cooper to stop filming and threatening to call the police and tell them that “there is an African American who is threatening my life.”

“She is practically strangling her dog to lay these false charges against another black man,” said King, his voice wavering.

Earlier in the show, “CBS This Morning” also covered a story in which a black man died in police custody in Minneapolis after being arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting.

A video of part of the incident shows the suspect held in the street by a police officer who uses his knee to press the man’s neck. The suspect can be heard on video pleading for relief and saying, “I can’t breathe,” while passers-by and passers-by urge the police to calm down on the man’s neck. The man died early Tuesday after being hospitalized following the incident.

“I’m always so upset by this last story where the man is handcuffed under a car, where people beg … and we watch a man die. We go from this story now to this story where she falsely accuses a black man I don’t even know what to do or how to handle this at this time.

“As the daughter of a black man and the mother of a black man, it’s just too much for me today,” said King.