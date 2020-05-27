Pac-12 voluntary training to start on June 15

The Pac-12 Conference took its first step towards the football season, with league leaders voting Tuesday to allow voluntary training on campus for all athletes starting June 15.

Decisions regarding the start of these training sessions on the respective campuses will be left to Pac-12 member schools. As the rest of college football begins to move toward normality, the conference many expected to act in the most conservative way by returning to football following the COVID-19 pandemic seems to align with the rest Power Five conferences.

The vote to authorize voluntary training on campus follows last week’s NCAA decision to officially authorize the reopening of conferences and schools on June 1. The Pac-12 had previously suspended the team’s activities in all areas until May 31.

University of Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano, who chairs the Pac-12 CEO group, said in a statement that any consideration to allow athletes to return to campus was “primarily guided by the advice of our own medical and public health experts. officials. “

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in an interview with CNN last week that a return in June will schedule the conference to return to the fall football camp in late July. Scott reiterated his argument on Tuesday that returning to campus would be safer for student athletes.

“As states have already opened or are beginning to open access to parks, gymnasiums and other training facilities, student athletes should have the opportunity at this point to be, which for many will be a much safer environment on campus, where they can have access to the best health, wellness and training support available, ”said Scott.

State responses within the conference vary enormously, as California, Oregon and Washington have opened much more cautiously than Arizona, where fitness centers have already started to reopen. These marked differences could mean that several programs, including UCLA and USC, might not allow student-athletes on campus until much later.

Other conferences have adopted different approaches to welcome their athletes again. The South East Conference announced last week that voluntary training would be allowed on campus on June 8, while the Big 12 would not allow a return until June 15. The Big Ten and the CCA left the decision to their member schools.

Whenever they are allowed to return, the Pac-12 has provided several guidelines and protocols, including best practice recommendations for testing, contact tracing, hygiene, and social distancing. These guidelines include “daily symptoms and temperature tests”, suggestions for “increased cleaning”, small group workouts, appointment training sessions, “takeout meals” in restaurants and a “all-weather cover” requirement. . “

Coaching in the field remains prohibited, but the return of coaches to campus seems imminent in early July. Coaches and administrators across the country have suggested that at least six weeks are needed for football programs to develop enough for one season, with a four-week fall camp slated for August.

Last week, USC Sports Director Mike Bohn said the school is still working on safety protocols, including how often players and staff should be tested.

“We want to monitor groups of student-athletes – where they eat, where they train, where they lift weights, where they live, the dorms, the number of student-athletes per toilet, all of these different elements of protocols, “Bohn said in a Zoom interview with West Coast Sports Associates. “It’s vast.”

Tuesday’s announcement is just the beginning in this regard, as officials in the sport are becoming increasingly optimistic about the possibility of starting college football on time.