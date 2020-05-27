Northern California high school allowed to train for football

In another sign of progress during the COVID-19 pandemic, the football team at Wheatland Union High School in Northern California received final approval to begin conditioning training on Wednesday, said sporting director David Contreras.

According to Contreras, Wheatland will follow strict guidelines for social distancing and will not use football during training. Wheatland, located one hour from Sacramento, has received permission from its administration and the county health department. Cheerleaders will be allowed to start the exercises on Thursday.

Important Announcement: We were allowed to start football practice on May 27. All current football players must be licensed by Homecampus before they can train. This includes a physical. For any questions, contact Coach Hulen or Coach Soderlund. We will have a – Football Wheatland Union High School (@WPirateFootball) May 20, 2020

State schools could receive an update from the state superintendent on Wednesday on how to open campuses and perhaps on how to conduct extracurricular activities.

Each county has its own guidelines. Northern California, outside of San Francisco, has been more flexible due to fewer COVID-19 cases than in Southern California.

The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for sports, continues to monitor the situation and is waiting to see when school districts plan to open this fall and whether students will be on campus or taking online courses.