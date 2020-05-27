MLB owners offer sliding scale for player pay cuts

After major league players have made it clear that they have no interest in participating in a revenue-sharing plan for a shortened 2020 season, the owners proposed on Tuesday that players accept a sliding scale of pay cuts instead .

While all players should receive less than a pro-rated salary, players with the highest salaries would lose the largest percentage of salary. The players having already agreed that they would not receive any salary for the canceled matches, the proposal set up a potential scenario for some of the biggest stars of the game to play about 50% of the season for about 25% of their salaries previously guaranteed.

The window closing on an agreement to play even half a season, the official declarations of the two parts did not release any compromise.

From Major League Baseball Players Assn .: “The proposal involves massive pay cuts and the union is extremely disappointed. We are also very distant on health and safety protocols. “

From MLB: “We have made a proposal to the union which is fully in line with the economic realities of our sport. We are impatiently awaiting a suitable proposal from MLBPA. “

Under the proposal, players making minimum wages would play the mid-season schedule for around 46% of their 2020 wages, according to details first reported by ESPN. The highest paid players would play for around 22% of their 2020 salary.

However, players could experience an additional drop, according to a document reviewed by The Times. If a post-season extension is not approved by the players or if the television revenues after the season do not increase according to the owners’ forecasts, the highest paid players would play for around 16% of their 2020 salary .

“An interesting strategy to make the best, most marketable players potentially look like bad guys,” said Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson on Twitter.

Although the average salary for the major leagues is around $ 4 million, this figure is biased by the highest salaries. The median salary of players – half earns more, half earns less – is closer to $ 1.5 million.

On the Angels’ list, which could reach 30 for this shortened season, nine players were expected to earn more than $ 4 million this year. Four players – Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon and Justin Upton – were expected to win more than $ 20 million each.

If the MLBPA accepts this proposal, Trout’s salary could drop from approximately $ 36 million to approximately $ 8 million. However, if the MLBPA insisted on equal pay cuts regardless of salary – better protecting trout, Pujols, Rendon and Upton – a player earning the minimum of $ 563,500 could lose much more than half of that salary, in what could be the only season in his career in the major leagues.

In the country’s other major sports leagues, all with a salary cap, players receive a percentage of the league’s revenues. The MLBPA remained firmly opposed to a salary cap, so that falling incomes did not automatically lead to lower wages.

Instead, Commissioner Rob Manfred used a “national emergency” provision in the collective agreement to reach an agreement on March 26 in which the players agreed to a prorated salary for all games played this season.

The owners say the language of the agreement calls for a renegotiation of wages if the games are played without fans, as the teams could not make money with tickets, parking, concessions and merchandise. The players received part – but not all – of the documents requested by the union to justify the alleged financial losses.

For weeks, rumors have been circulating about the possibility of a start to the season on July 4, leaving players wondering why the owners who are demanding urgent financial relief did not present an initial economic proposal until Tuesday, with a little more than two weeks before spring training is targeted. CV.

The discussion on revenue sharing had been a test ball, and the owners said they wanted to respect the negative reaction and take the time to develop an alternative proposal.

Players Still Worried Owners Could Try To Rush Union Into Reckless Deal With Financial Ramifications That Could Extend Beyond 2020 Or Blame Union For Spoiling Baseball’s Chance before the NBA and the NHL.

The writer Jorge Castillo contributed to this story.