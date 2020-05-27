Los Angeles Times Award-Winning Sports Journalist Chris Dufresne Dies at 62

Chris Dufresne, one of the country’s most respected college football writers, had a modest start in his journalistic career. A few days after graduating from high school, he got a job by loading packages of paper onto delivery trucks at the Los Angeles Times.

“My first memory of the work is petrified after having been designated to be a traveling companion during a midnight delivery in a seedy section of the city,” wrote Dufresne in his farewell column for the Times in 2015. ” My second is the packages, not raindrops, falling on my head from the mailroom falls while making the splits between the platform and the truck’s bumper. ”

Dufresne died of undetermined causes Monday evening while dining with his family in Chino Hills. He was 62 and awaiting the results of what appeared to be an advanced melanoma recurrence.

Dufresne was a sports editor for The Times for 35 years after working at the newspaper’s loading docks from 1976 to 1981. He covered the USFL, NFL, the Olympics and golf, but was perhaps best known for his writings on college football and basketball, where he has become one of the most trusted and valuable resources in the business. After his retirement from the Times, he helped create the TMG (The Media Guides) website.

“His writing, still a solid story, had that verve,” said longtime Sports Illustrated writer Austin Murphy, now a member of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “It was invigorating, funny, a pleasure to read, and more a pleasure to sit down and give a pint with.”

Dufresne’s weekly “Rankman” column was among the most popular items on the sports pages, with its own college football and basketball rankings and concise comments on the teams.

“Even though I didn’t always like what he had to say about me or my program, I respected his opinion and his balanced approach,” said Rick Neuheisel, whose football career has included coach in Colorado, Washington and UCLA. “It was clear that he liked the game and worked hard to understand its nuances. As a coach, that’s all you can ask a reporter. ”

Times colleague Bill Plaschke said, “His stories … were nationwide must reads and had a resonance that helped define the current era of college football. Dufman’s hilarious weekly notes on Rankman were both the cause of laughter and outrage, and his weekly college football roundups were poetry. “

ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski wrote on the cover of a college football game, “There was no better time than when you got into a press box, looked at the seat sheet and you realized that Chris Dufresne of the LA Times would be sitting next to you from kickoff until the deadline. … He was revered and respected, of course, but most of all, he was appreciated – universally. “

Dufresne has won several awards, including the California Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Assn. in 2011.

“He was a smart and graceful writer,” said Times Sports editor Mike Hiserman. “He also offered the greatest gift a journalist could offer to his readers: Chris did more than just report the news in an engaging and entertaining way. He explained it, explained to you what it meant, why it was important and why you should or shouldn’t care. “

Born April 11, 1958 in Fullerton, Christopher John Dufresne grew up in La Habra and graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 1981 with a degree in journalism. His father worked in the Times’ transportation department for 37 years, helping his son get his first job by loading these trucks. But Chris was destined to become a sports writer.

“I worked as a copier for the Orange County edition, surrounded by slamming typewriters, pots of glue and loud ringtones that we called phones,” wrote Dufresne in 2015. “I jumped one day when the sports editor of the edition, Marshall Klein, the man in charge of hiring me, shouted my name for a big mission. It was to get him a Lil ‘Pickle deli sandwich. “

Dufresne got his big break in 1983 when legendary Times sports editor Bill Dwyre assigned him to cover the fledgling American Football League.

“The stories were always three times better than football,” said Dwyre. “He always wrote like a dream. He has suffered no fool and could be entertaining, tough and informative, all in the same paragraph. “

Eventually, Dufresne continued to cover the Rams and Raiders of L.A. He began covering college football in 1995, when these NFL teams moved away.

“My competitive advantage was that my alma mater, Cal State Fullerton, dropped out of football years ago, which means I had no pigskin in the game,” he writes. “College football is basically grounded where you went to school, so it was great to be a judge Judy. I didn’t care who won – unless it meant a trip to New Orleans instead of Detroit. “

Dufresne is survived by his wife, Sheila, and their three sons, Daniel, Drew and Joey. The funeral plans are pending.