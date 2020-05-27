Le Markaz closes, but will return as an online publication

Le Markaz, an art center in Los Angeles dedicated to presenting the culture of the Middle East through conferences, film screenings, performances and exhibitions, has announced its closure.

“With the pandemic affecting artists and arts organizations all over the world, we have no choice but to permanently close the Markaz,” said A declaration published on the organization’s website on Tuesday.

Jordan Elgrably, co-founder of the organization, said that the closure of the Markaz, in its current form, is final.

“With the disease, unfortunately, we are not going to see the season open again,” said Elgrably. “We don’t have a vaccine. There may never be a vaccine.”

Instead, he said, the Markaz is online – but in a new form. In the fall, the center will resurface under the name of “The Markaz Review”, an online cultural journal.

“It will be multilingual and multinational,” said Elgrably. “We have correspondents in the United Kingdom, France and Lebanon. We are working to find a correspondent in Morocco. “

Founded under the name of Levantine Center in 2001, the organization changed its name to Markaz – which means “the center” in several Middle Eastern languages ​​- in 2015. The group, whose main mission was to promote “better understanding of the Middle East and North Africa by presenting artistic and educational programs ”, staging musical performances, conferences, film screenings and even a comic evening.

For many years, he held a storefront on Pico Boulevard in Mid-City. But in 2016, he abandoned the space, functioning rather as a traveling art organization, producing occasional events in places around Los Angeles.

At the end of March, the Markaz was to present at the Odyssey Theater an overnight theatrical event inspired by the novel by the Lebanese author Joumana Haddad “The daughter of the dressmaker”. This presentation was canceled when Governor Gavin Newsom issued the home security order on March 19.

Elgrably says that without a dedicated space or the ability to be able to host live events for the foreseeable future, it made no sense to try to continue as they did. He hopes the online journal will be a new chapter – an even larger chapter.

“We are working,” he said, “to make it more global.”