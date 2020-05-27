Jalen Ramsey of Rams on pace with major contract extension

Since joining the Rams in the middle of last season – at the cost of two first-round picks – Jalen Ramsey has exceeded expectations and has continued to establish himself as perhaps the best cornerback in the NFL.

Before the start of the 2020 season, he should become the highest paid player in the league at his position.

Asked Tuesday about his approach to a possible extension, Ramsey said the Rams “knew where I was standing” and that the team had been in contact with his agent. Coach Sean McVay said there was “dialogue” between the team and Ramsey officials.

“They know what’s going on,” Ramsey said during a videoconference with reporters. “I know what’s going on. So I’m going to let them handle this. … I feel like everyone knew what kind of situation it was going to happen after they swapped me. “

Ramsey, 25, is in the final year of the rookie contract he signed in 2016 after the Jacksonville Jaguars chose him with the fifth draft pick. He should earn $ 13.7 million this season.

Ramsey has been selected three times at the Pro Bowl. Coaches and teammates have described him as one of the few cornerbacks capable of controlling an entire side of the field.

In March, cornerback Byron Jones signed an $ 82.5 million five-year extension with the Miami Dolphins, which included about $ 54.4 million in guarantees, according to spotrac.com.

When asked if Ramsey was able to reset the cornerback market, McVay replied, “Uh, yes, I think so.”

Ramsey negotiations have so far not taken the turn that the Rams experienced in 2017 and 2018, when star defensive tackle Aaron Donald did not participate in the offseason program or training camp. team waiting for an extension.

Ramsey is an active participant in the Rams’ virtual offseason program. Would he show up at training camp with no extension in hand?

“Yes,” said Ramsey, “of course.”

The Rams recently gave mega-contracts to star players on the eve of training camp and the opening of the season. Ball carrier Todd Gurley signed a record $ 60 million four-year extension at the opening of training camp in 2018. Donald signed a $ 135 million six-year extension, then a 10-day record before the 2018 opening. And quarterback Jared Goff had a record $ 134 million extension over four years less than a week before last season’s opening.

All three were first-round picks.

To acquire Ramsey, the Rams gave up their first-round pick in this year’s draft and 2021 draft. They cleared a wage cap space for an imminent long-term deal for Ramsey by removing Gurley and the commercial receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Rams added Ramsey, “with the hope that he will be Ram for a long time,” said McVay.

“You want to understand how can we get it taken care of as it deserves,” said McVay, “and then make sure we are aware of the whole team.… There are a lot of layers.”

Ramsey’s value – and his role – could increase this season.

New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley hinted last week that Ramsey isn’t just about cornering in a 3-4 hybrid.

“I don’t look at it like a corner,” said Staley. “I look at him like a DB. This guy can do anything. “

Ramsey did not specify what his role would be, but given his size and versatility, it would not be surprising if Staley sometimes deploys him for cornerback, safety and linebacker.

“I’m very excited about how I’m going to be used in this defense – I’ll leave it there [that]”Said Ramsey,” but I think my talents will be fully demonstrated, not just in one aspect, if you are catching my drift. “

The Rams are trying to bounce back after a 9-7 season that excluded them from the playoffs for the first time during McVay’s tenure. They acquired Ramsey, apparently, to join Donald as defensive cornerstones for the years to come.

“We went to get this guy with the hope that it wouldn’t be a short-term thing,” said McVay. “How exactly this is developing, we will see.

“But I really hope he won’t go.”