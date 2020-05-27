J.K. Rowling just announced a new children’s book – and you can already read the first two chapters online

J.K. Rowling announced Tuesday that she has written a fairy tale for children called “The Ickabog” and will publish chapters of the book online every day of the week so that children can enjoy it during these “strange and disturbing times”. The author dropped the first two chapters of the story Tuesday afternoon.

Rowling announced the news Twitter, telling fans that the book is not a spin-off from his best-selling “Harry Potter” series, but a whole new story. Rowling said in a press release on its website that she wrote “most of a first draft” over 10 years ago, while still writing the “Harry Potter” books.

“I always wanted to publish it, but after the release of the last Potter, I wrote two adult novels and, after some hesitation, I decided to publish them afterwards,” Rowling tweeted, adding, “until Until very recently, the only people who heard the story of The Ickabog were my two young children. “

She added that the draft of the book had been in her attic for years and that she had brought the story down weeks ago, “rewritten it a bit” and decided to publish the book for free online, so “Locked-out children, or even those who return to school in these strange and disturbing times, can read it or make them read it.”

At least one chapter of the story will be published every day of the week from Tuesday to July 10 on the “The Ickabog” website, she said.

I have an ad, but before I start, I

want to avoid a possible source of confusion.

THIS IS NOT A HARRY POTTER SPIN-OFF

Rowling also involves the children in the book by asking them to illustrate it. She said she would make suggestions for artwork to accompany the chapters published each day. Parents or guardians of children aged 7 to 12 can then enter the finished pieces in a contest to have their art appear in the book, according to the book site. The story will be officially published in English in November, with the “best drawings of each territory” included in the copies, Rowling website said.

“I want to see the imagination go wild! Creativity, inventiveness and effort are the most important things: we are not necessarily looking for the most technical skills!” Rowling wrote in the press release.

The competition will be organized by the Rowling publishers. Drawings can be submitted online to the publisher of the artist’s respective country, according to the book site.

Rowling said she will not personally judge entries because publishers in each domain will judge which “images work best for their own editions”. But she said if parents or guardians post their children’s creations on Twitter with the hashtag “#TheIckabog”, she can share and comment.

When the story was published and available for sale, Rowling said she would donate her income. She promises all royalties from the book “to projects and organizations helping the groups most affected by Covid-19,” she tweeted.