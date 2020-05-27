How ‘Ms. America is entitled to Gloria Steinem’s iconic hairstyle

“Madame. America,” a limited series on fighting the Equal Rights Amendment, has been acclaimed for the fantastic performances of some of the most beautiful actresses in the industry – including Cate Blanchett, Margo Martindale, Rose Byrne, Tracey Ullman and Uzo Aduba .

But no one should ignore the most precious actors in the show: the wigs.

Not since “the Americans” ended their run, a dramatic series has made such spectacular use of hairpieces. The “Mrs. The American hairstyling team had to recreate dozens of diverse 1970s looks, from the striped silver shag by Betty Friedan to the stiff bun like meringue by Phyllis Schlafly to the framing mane by Gloria Steinem. For women on both sides of the question, hair is a source of pride and insecurity – and hair salons are a crucial meeting place where they discuss relationships, family, work and politics.

“It was a huge undertaking,” said hair designer Anne Morgan, who had to deal with 98 wig characters, some of them in multiple looks. Because the wigs would take six to eight weeks to create, she started designing looks for the main characters in early 2019, months before the series went into production in Toronto – and figuring out who would do the wigs. which character depending on where the actresses lived. at the time and with whom they had worked before.

Once the filming started, the head of the hairdressing department, Rick Findlater, and a team of stylists took charge of the daily styling of the wigs. Morgan regularly worked more than 90 hours a week during the five-month shoot. “I have done very difficult concerts,” she said. “But it had major challenges. So many women, so many wigs and really, not enough hands. “

Here’s how she created some of the show’s most eye-catching wigs.

Hair designer Anne Morgan on the set of “Mrs. America.” (Sabrina Lantos / FX)

Gloria Steinem

Perhaps the most crucial wig in the series is the one worn by Byrne as feminist leader Steinem. When the actress signed on to play the co-founder of Ms. magazine – probably the most easily identifiable figure in the series – she was convinced by one aspect of her character’s look.

“None of the costumes were going to work until we did our hair right. It’s so distinctive. I was obsessed, ”she said.

Morgan was on the same page. “It is major hair,” she said. “Sometimes you take the approach of getting petrol and sometimes you try to be there. With someone like Gloria Steinem, it’s important to be there. “

Morgan and Byrne immediately thought of the wig maker Martial Corneville. (Byrne knew him because of his work with Glenn Close, his costar on “Damages”.)

Its process involves making a cast of someone’s head, just like you would build prosthetics, and using it to create a custom wig shape that can be used for meticulous everyday styling on set. “What this allows for is accuracy – someone’s head, their hairline, where their ears are in three-dimensional form,” said Morgan.

She started by assembling an array of images, drawing as many references as possible. The goal was not only to include pictures of Steinem from the front, looking perfect. Instead, Morgan said, she looked for different contexts and a range of angles – from the back, from the side, in motion. In addition to the photos, she shot videos of Steinem speaking.

Three different wigs were created for the character of Steinem – one for the young Gloria in a flashback; a long, highlighted wig worn by Gloria in the early 1970s; and a darker, slightly shorter wig worn later in the series.

It was important for Morgan to have the right texture – hair that tended to get a little frizzy and would have been ironed directly in the early 1970s. “I asked for a body wave to be added so that it gets frizzy. I knew we would be in the humidity of Toronto. It had to seem real. (In contrast, Blanchett had a stationary, helmet-like wig – designed by Kerry Warn and manufactured by Peter Owen – to play the traditionalist Schlafly.)

Once Corneville created the Steinem wig, Morgan refined the cut, removing a little volume so as not to overwhelm Byrne’s face. “It was a lot of hair, and when we first put it on Rose, we were like,” Put the razor in there, and cut it [expletive] really to make it happen, “she said.

There was also the issue of Steinem brand highlights. Morgan gave Corneville specific instructions on what colors to use in the wig, and then tinkered with them to make them pop. But it had to be subtle. “I needed it so that I didn’t look like a sweep or a big contemporary piece. It was very delicate. There was a broadcast so it wouldn’t look like a skunk. “

Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan in “Mrs. America.” (Sabrina Lantos / FX)

Betty Friedan

As a pioneer feminist Friedan, Ullman wore several gray striped wigs made by Owens using wavy hair cut in long hair.

“I love Betty Friedan’s hair because it feels like it has an earthy quality,” said Morgan, noting that Friedan, although not considered attractive by convention, seemed to be enjoying himself with the makeup and hairstyles and showed up with a playful confidence. “I thought she was beautiful.”

In fact, for reasons of budget and continuity, they couldn’t quite keep pace with her hairstyles in the 70s: “We haven’t changed Betty’s hair as much as Betty has changed her hair”, said Morgan. In a devastating tour, Betty’s third wig – estimated cost: $ 9,000 – was lost by FedEx. The production even sent someone to North Carolina to try to recover it, to no avail. “It was a travesty,” said Morgan.

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm in “Mrs. America.” (Sabrina Lantos / FX)

Shirley Chisholm

Morgan was struck by the short, heavy wig that Chisholm began wearing in his historic White House race in 1972. “We call it a helmet not so much because it was a helmet, but because it was a bit like an instant personality. This made it larger and more present in the room. I thought it was really interesting. Hair is such a psychological study of a person, “she said, noting that Chisholm chose to wear a wig at a time” when the natural movement of hair was identified with Black Panthers. ”

Since Chisholm was the only character who wore real-life wigs regularly, Morgan bought wigs in Los Angeles and New Orleans. She also worked with the wig Victoria Wood to create a gray wig worn by Aduba during a scene in which Flo Kennedy (Niecy Nash) visits a discouraged Chisholm, under investigation by the federal authorities and still hurt by the lack of support from the women’s movement during its presidential campaign. “We wanted to be respectful of her strength and showing her with her natural hair was not a negative thing, it was her in her most honest and vulnerable place, having a conversation with her close friend.”

Melanie Lynskey as Rosemary Thomson. (Sabrina Lantos / FX)

Rosemary Thomson

Morgan said the poodle-like wig worn by Melanie Lynskey while representing the lesser-known ERA opponent was her favorite.

Perhaps because the short, functional look was inspired by her mother’s hair during the period described in “Ms. America.” She even asked her mother for photos of when she was pregnant with her brother and looked confused in the early 70s, but only recently told him why.

“I love this hair because it looks completely real,” said Morgan. “I remember what my mother’s hair looked like when I was a kid – it’s good that it was defective.”