Hot Property: Shaun Livingston secures buyer for Playa del Rey house

by May 27, 2020 Business
Former Clippers and Golden State Warriors goalkeeper Shaun Livingston sold a home in Playa del Rey for $ 1.85 million.

The two-story house, owned by the basketball player who has been retired for more than a decade, went on sale in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in late March and was in receivership in early May, according to the Multiple Listing Service. He had been listed for $ 1.957 million.

1/13

The living room.

2/13

The living room fireplace.

3/13

The kitchen.

4/13

The dining room.

5/13

Room.

6/13

The bathrooms have been renovated.

7/13

The loft / family room.

8/13

There are three bathroms.

9/13

A balcony overlooks the master bedroom.

ten/13

The master bedroom.

11/13

The main bathroom has a bathtub.

12/13

There is also a sauna.

13/13

The backyard.

Built in 1952 and updated since, the house includes a vaulted ceiling living room, an improved kitchen and a mezzanine / family room with a wet bar. A total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms include a master suite with a dry sauna. A patio area and a swimming pool make up the backyard.

Livingston, 34, retired last year after his fifth trip to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Drafted from high school by the Clippers in 2004, the 6 foot 7 inch goalkeeper fought to come back from a devastating injury in 2007 and play 14 seasons in the NBA. The key to Golden State’s recent success, he won three titles with the team.

Alisha Hall and Dominic Trott of Keller Williams Realty were the registrars. Jordan Christopher of Realty One Group Complete represented the buyer.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-26/basketballs-shaun-livingston-scores-a-buyer-for-playa-del-rey-home

About the author: Emet

