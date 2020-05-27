“Horrible lies”: widower begs Twitter to delete Trump’s fake tweets about his wife’s death. But Twitter refused.

For weeks, President Donald Trump tweeted unsubstantiated allegations suggesting that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was somehow involved in the death of his staff member, Lori Klausutis, in 2001. Despite an emotional appeal from the Klausutis’ widower, Twitter says he will not delete baseless tweets.

In a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, published by The New York Times, Timothy Klausutis asked the company to “delete the tweets” sent by the president about the death of his wife. Klausutis said that the conspiracy theory that Scarborough had secretly murdered Lori has been “debunked repeatedly” and that “these horrible lies” left him “frustrated and distressed”.

Lori, who suffered from an undiagnosed heart disease, died after collapsing at work and hitting her head against her desk. At the time, Scarborough was a Republican member of Congress in Florida. The death was deemed accidental and Klausutis claims that the president’s claims contradict the official autopsy.

“Her death is the most painful thing I have faced in 52 years and continues to haunt her parents and sister,” he wrote. “As a husband, I think that one of my marital obligations is to protect his memory as I would have protected him in life.”

Klausutis said he had trouble properly mourning the death of his wife and moving forward due to the ongoing conspiracies that were spreading about him online.

He made the plea to Twitter because he says the president’s tweets directly violate community rules and Twitter terms of use, and said that any regular user would be “banned by the platform” for doing so. similar false allegations.

In a series of tweets this month, Trump Many times pushed the idea that Scarborough – now an MSNBC host and a frequent public critic of the president – “runs away with murder. “He called on “Concast” to “open a long-standing Florida case against psycho Joe Scarborough” and even suggested a case led to his death. The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. also promoted the plot on Twitter.

“I ask you to intervene in this case because the President of the United States took something that does not belong to him – the memory of my deceased wife – and perverted it for perceived political gain,” wrote Klausutis. in his letter to Twitter.

Co-host and wife of Scarborough, Mike Brzezinksi also hurry Twitter, on the air and on Twitter, to completely delete the tweets and the president’s account.

.@jack Read the letter and do the right thing. If you agree, please retweet. #Pleasedeletethosetweets – Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 26, 2020

But Twitter doesn’t delete tweets.

“We are deeply sorry for the pain these reports and the attention they give to the family,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday in a statement to CBS News. “We have been working to extend existing product functionality and policies so that we can deal with these things more effectively in the future, and we hope these changes will be in place soon.”

Last year Twitter announced that it would soon start tagging tweets from politicians and other government officials who violated its terms but were considered to be of public interest. It is unclear whether Trump’s tweets will be subject to politics.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to comment on the series of tweets.