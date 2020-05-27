Hong Kong protesters arrested after Trump vows to act “powerfully” against China

Hong Kong riot police fired peppers at the protesters on Wednesday during the last surge of anger in the semi-autonomous Chinese region. Demonstrators in favor of democracy were enraged by the recently unveiled plans of the Chinese Communist Party to strengthen control of the city with new, highly controversial national security laws.

During a lunchtime demonstration that echoed the almost daily scenes of Hong Kong’s prolonged turmoil in 2019, hundreds of people took to the streets in the heart of Central, the city’s financial and commercial district . Riot police squads emerged, taking up positions on walkways and at intersections, while more police surrounded the Hong Kong legislature.

Officially known as the Legislative Council, this 70-member body leans strongly in favor of Beijing – by design. Council members were scheduled to meet on Wednesday to debate a controversial bill that would abuse or insult the Chinese national anthem, written in 1935 and titled “The March of Volunteers”, a crime. The law would also require all elementary and secondary students to learn words and be able to sing the anthem.

Anger at China security bill fuels new wave of protests in Hong Kong

In the early evening, Hong Kong police said they had arrested at least 290 people for illegal assembly, a criminal offense that could lead to prison terms. Others have been cited for breaking a coronavirus a regulation that prohibits gatherings of more than eight people, which results in a fine of approximately $ 258.

The protesters accused the police of issuing tickets to the small groups, and some swore to plead their cases in court.

NOW: Significant presence of riot police #Hong Kong’S Central. Crowded walkway with them, shot pepperballs at protesters earlier. The HK legislature debates a bill that makes the “abuse” of the Chinese national anthem a crime, orders pre-university students to learn and sing it. @CBSNews is here. 🇭🇰 pic.twitter.com/bCHcSd4TuM – Ramy Inocencio 英 若 明 (@RamyInocencio) May 27, 2020

President Donald Trump again weighed on Hong Kong on Tuesday, pledging to take action against Beijing over recently proposed national security laws. Many Hong Kongers, outside observers, and U.S. government fear China will use the new laws to seriously undermine the freedoms enjoyed by the region in the context of “one country, two systems”.

As part of this policy, Hong Kong enjoys freedoms of speech, press, assembly and a judicial system independent from mainland China. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the new laws would be a fatal blow to the “one country, two systems” policy, which guarantees these rights until 2047.

Asked about his reaction to the Beijing plans, Trump said on Tuesday that his administration “is doing something now. I think you will find it very interesting. But I will not talk about it today. It is something that you’re going to hear about … before the end of the week – very powerfully I think. “

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said the president was unhappy with China and the administration did not see “how Hong Kong can remain a financial center if China takes over”.

O’Brien on the reappearance of Kim Jong Un, Hong Kong’s national security law

The US Chamber of Commerce has also expressed concern that new national security legislation could undermine the “one country, two systems” framework adopted when Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 after 99 years of British colonial rule. The Chamber urged Beijing to defuse the situation.

Beijing’s 3000-member legislature is certainly approved by controversial new legislation, which would formally ban treason, secession, sedition and subversion in Hong Kong on Thursday of the annual meeting in Beijing.

The new laws could be implemented as early as August.