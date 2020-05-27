Former UCLA football player pushes to protect athletes

The NCAA and its conferences have left it to each school to decide when it is safe for athletes to return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. And that worries Elijah Wade.

Wade, a defensive end of Las Vegas who signed with UCLA as part of Chip Kelly’s first recruitment in 2018, left the program this spring. He told The Times that he had withdrawn from football on medical grounds due to an injury during the season which he believed had been mismanaged by UCLA staff, resulting in physical and emotional trauma .

When former teammates told Wade that they had trained four times and were dressed in suits on March 12 for a fifth before the practice was canceled, “I started to panic,” said said Wade. “I hear about this pandemic that is ravaging different states and becoming a problem worldwide and … I was concerned for their safety.”

By then, Wade was already doing something about it. His soccer career ended in the middle of his second year, but he now had a bigger job for his time at Westwood. He decided to run for a seat on the Council of the Association of Undergraduate Students (USAC), collecting more than 100 signatures to participate in the ballot, then going through a virtual electoral process to be elected as general representative.

Tuesday night, a few hours after Pac-12 announced it would allow athletes to return to campus for voluntary training starting June 15, Wade was at a meeting of the USAC to push for a resolution he has been written which aims to protect UCLA athletes from harm during a restart of the sports college.

The student council voted unanimously on the resolution requesting:

“Student-athletes will have positions in all internal working groups or discussions related to return to training and competition.”

“UCLA will ensure that student athletes are fully informed of the health risks associated with COVID-19 associated with their health, the health of their families and the health of their communities so that they can take informed decisions. “

“Student-athletes must have the choice to decide whether to return to university sporting activities during the COVID-19 pandemic without fear of reduction and / or cancellation of their scholarship, threats or reprisals of any kind. “

“Public health officials must identify and apply the health and safety standards related to COVID-19, and the prevention of serious injury, abuse and death as a condition for resuming university sports activities. [Enforcement] should be funded by the university and include mandatory reporting of suspected violations found by sports personnel, whistle-blower protections for those who report an alleged violation; and the ability to retrain, suspend or ban sports personnel who violate these standards. “

“California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles County Supervisory Council, Los Angeles City Council, UC Regents, Chancellor Gene Block of UCLA and Director of Sport, UCLA , Martin Jarmond, will immediately adopt the guarantees detailed in this resolution through their respective public health. university orders or powers. “

The UC system did not allow non-athletic students to return to campus. A “stay at home” order for L.A. County is expected to last until the end of the summer.

A spokesman for the UCLA sports department issued a statement in response to Wade’s resolution, stating, “UCLA Athletics works closely with campus leaders to determine how and when student-athletes – and the campus community as a whole – can return safely. The timetable and protocol that will ultimately be determined will be based on the guidelines of public health agencies. “

The statement said that the Bruin Athletic Council, which includes representatives from athletes from 25 sports as well as leaders from other groups of athletes, will be consulted on return-to-training models.

In preparing his resolution, Wade said he had spoken with athletes from various sports at UCLA and others across the country. He said that soccer players found the idea of ​​”voluntary” training comical, because participation is maintained for everyone and those who do not participate are labeled “lazy and not engaged”. He said the athletes did not want their identities revealed because of potential reprisals.

Without guarantees like the ones listed in the resolution, Wade said, athletes would feel pressure to play even if they weren’t comfortable.

Wade shared two responses to a question about whether athletes who choose not to play should keep their purses:

“Yes because otherwise you are essentially forcing student-athletes to come back and risk their lives without compensation.”

“Absolutely. The scholarship has been won and should not be lost if someone prioritizes health over the needs of their coaches in the event of a pandemic.”

Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Assn., An advocacy group for university athletes, said athletes relied on Newsom, local officials and UC leaders to ensure athletes were treated the same way as the other students.

“If one of them does the right thing,” said Huma, “the players will be in a better position at UCLA and across the state.”

Huma underscored what he said was a long history of abuse of college athletes which shows that schools, hungry for the tens of millions of dollars in revenue that college football brings, are unable to ” self-control ‘their own health and safety standards.

Wade’s personal disappointment at UCLA was the driving force that pushed him to join the student government. Tuesday’s vote was a positive first step in former Bruin’s second life.

“It has been a long journey so far,” said Wade, “feeling like a failure, neglected, disrespectful, marginalized, silenced, a lot of words I could use.

“I felt that I had a voice, that I was a person who was ready to take everything that came with this position and put me in the crossfire, so that students could have someone who had at heart their interest.”