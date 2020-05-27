Coronavirus: Meatpackers Call for Farmer John Plant Closure

The union representing workers at a Vernon meat packing plant where at least 153 went down with COVID-19 called on Monday for an immediate shutdown, saying no evidence had been taken to fight against the coronavirus.

The epidemic at the Farmer John plant, a division of Smithfield Foods that produces Dodger dogs and other pork products, is by far the largest in Los Angeles County to occur outside of a home nursing, prison or other residential setting, according to data from the county public health department.

The union, which represents most of the 1,800 factory workers, alleges that the company delayed the deployment of protective measures until the workers were sick and was not transparent about what it knows about how and to whom the virus is spread in the establishment.

“Smithfield has not provided complete information on what is actually going on inside the Vernon plant,” said John Grant, president of UFCW 770. “Without information, we cannot make an informed decision about the health and safety of workers.”

The union wants Smithfield to continue paying workers while the company closes the plant for cleaning and investigates whether it complies with state regulatory authorities and the county health department.

In a statement released on Monday, Smithfield said its employees “are essential to our country’s response to COVID-19. We thank them for keeping food on American tables and have taken aggressive measures to protect their health and safety during this pandemic. “

At Farmer John, the company has taken steps it believes follow or exceed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. These include providing personal protective equipment, placing plexiglass barriers on the production floor and in break rooms, and controlling temperatures. The company offered free testing, eliminated co-payments for virus-related treatments, and paid workers during quarantine.

“We are doing everything we can, as quickly as possible,” the company statement said.

The epidemic is part of a national wave of infections in meat-packing factories, where workers work long hours in tight rooms conducive to the spread of the coronavirus. According to a CDC study, thousands of people have used COVID-19 in factories, including about a fifth of the meat packaging workforce in Iowa and South Dakota.

At Farmer John, there was a first outbreak in the ham boning department last month, but it seemed under control until recently, union representatives said when the number of cases reported to local health authorities started to soar.

The hot air balloon cases occurred when the company made voluntary testing available to all employees. A spokesperson for the county public health department, which helped the city of Vernon respond to the epidemic, said it was unclear whether the increase in cases was due to additional testing ” or spread among workers. “

Pedro Albarran, an El Monte resident who has worked at Farmer John for 25 years, said the company only started providing masks and face shields when colleagues fell ill and a delegation of workers went to management several times.

“We kept asking and asking, and finally we got it,” he said.

Although some cut lines now have plexiglass barriers between workers, not all of them do, said Albarran. On his line, where the pork shoulder is sliced, the knives always stand so close that they collide with the shoulders when handling the meat, he said.

“It’s all day,” he said.

Smithfield Foods said workers outside the healthcare industry were not asked to wear masks until the CDC revised its guidelines on April 3. Overnight, the company faced the challenge of procuring face masks and screens at a time when supply chains were “stressed to the max.” . “

“We couldn’t have these items materialized from the air. If we could, we certainly would, “said the company statement. “The suggestion that we have been slow to respond is simply not true and completely ignores an inconvenient truth – supplies were not readily available.”

Vernon, an industrial town south of downtown LA, has experienced outbreaks in eight other food preparation plants, including meat packing plants, a coffee company, a company that produces frozen pizza, a packer of green tea and a bakery.

Many of those working in Vernon live in densely populated southeastern Los Angeles communities, including Bell, Bell Gardens, Maywood and South Gate. Public health officials have expressed concern that factory workers are reporting the virus to relatives and neighbors.