Coronavirus continues to kill many Mexican health workers

The emergency room doctor protected his wife and son from his growing discomfort with the lack of safety equipment at the public hospital where he regularly treated patients with coronavirus.

He focused on caring for the sick while isolating his family, following a strict regime of cleanliness at home – leaving shoes outside the house, washing and washing clothes diligently, disinfecting the car and sleep alone in a guest room.

“My husband was determined to do everything he could to save his patients,” said Patricia Bravo by phone recently. “He was starting to talk about how there was not enough protective gear, but when he saw the expression of concern on my face, he would change the subject … He was still worried about us.”

Her husband, Dr. Daniel Leglisse, died on April 16 of complications from COVID-19. He was 47 years old.

Dr. Daniel Leglisse, emergency doctor in Mexico City who died on April 16 of a disease related to Covid-19. He was 47 years old. Dr Leglisse, his wife (now a widow), Patricia Bravo, 47, and the couple’s son, Daniel de Jesus, 17. (Family photo)

Later, his wife and son would learn more about the extent of Leglisse’s exposure to work and the importance of his efforts to protect them.

Leglisse East among at least 149 health professionals in Mexico who have succumbed to the virus, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. The number of casualties among medical personnel – it represents more than 1 in 5 of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country – is at the heart of controversy over whether Mexico is doing enough to protect the first-line caregivers facing great risks of exposure. .

Health care workers in many countries, including the United States, cited a lack of adequate protective equipment. However, protests by health workers have occurred in hospitals in Mexico and have persisted, even if the authorities say that adequate safety equipment is available.

Overall, Mexico reported more than 74,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 8,100 deaths on Tuesday. The United States had more than any other country, with more than 1.6 million cases and more than 98,900 deaths.

More than 11,000 Mexican health workers have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, according to government statistics. Another 8,275 cases among Mexican health workers were classified as “suspects” pending the results of laboratory tests.

Doctors account for more than half of coronavirus-related deaths among healthcare workers in Mexico, about 55%, while nurses account for 17%. The remaining 28% include paramedics, maintenance personnel, laboratory technicians and others.

Contagion has struck healthcare workers in many countries, including the United States, where the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention have reported at least 62,344 cases of coronavirus in the United States health workers as of Tuesday, including 291 deaths, although the CDC recognizes an undercoverage.

There is no national breakdown by nation of health professionals hit by COVID-19, which makes it difficult to assess whether Mexican caregivers are performing worse or better than their counterparts elsewhere.

In Mexico, there is a disconnect between persistent complaints from health care workers about the lack of safety equipment and government assurances.

Since the first case of coronavirus was registered in Mexico in late February, doctors, nurses and others have taken to the streets regularly to protest the lack of sanitation. Many hospitals have experienced epidemics, compounding a continuing shortage of medical personnel, as many hospitals are inundated with new patients with coronavirus.

Medical personnel demonstrated on Monday in front of the capital’s prestigious National Institute for Respiratory Disease. The nurses said they were forced to reuse masks and gowns rather than getting new ones daily, as the experts recommend.

“I don’t want to be contaminated!” chanted the demonstrators, claiming that the equipment recycling mandate contradicted their official designation of “hero” by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Dying medical personnel are not heroes – they are the victims of a shameful healthcare system!” read a banner hoisted by a nurse. “Don’t hide the reality.”

The protest came after deaths from coronavirus this month of two staff members – Dr Rodolfo Jiménez Sosa and Patricia Hernández Gúzman, nurse – at the national hospital par excellence for respiratory diseases.

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, the undersecretary for health who leads the country’s coronavirus response, dismissed the complaints as “misinformation or information not completely linked to reality”. He denied that the masks were recycled.

“We no longer have supply problems,” López-Gatell told reporters on Monday.

Leglisse died at the Tacuba District General Hospital in Mexico City, the institution where he had worked for 13 years. It is part of the giant Institute of Social Security and Social Services of State Employees, known as ISSSTE, which government employees.

Three days after Leglisse’s death, Olga Blandina, a popular nurse from the same hospital, died from complications from COVID-19. The two deaths – as well as the previous death of a staff pediatrician – sparked longstanding outrage.

“Health workers are at war without arms,” ​​read a sign hoisted by a nurse during a demonstration outside the hospital.

In response, management denied any equipment deficit. The director of the hospital, Juan Carlos García, said that Blandina had no contact with COVID-19 patients, suffered from hypertension and may have contracted coronavirus “from people who have traveled to Europe”.

Blandina, 56, has worked at the hospital for 30 years.

“A tireless lion, always optimistic, with a lot of magic in the heart,” wrote a mourning on Facebook about Blandina. “All the PAIN I feel about your DEATH turns into anger … how can you protect yourself if they don’t give you the right equipment.”

In recent weeks, Mexican authorities have welcomed the arrival of more than a dozen jumbo jets carrying tons of supplies from China. But practitioners consider much of the equipment unusable – wobbly face shields, flimsy dresses and boot covers, and thin masks offering minimal protection. Many workers buy their own equipment online or from local distributors.

“They can bring hundreds of masks, but if they are of poor quality, they are useless,” said Bravo, widow of Leglisse, a pediatrician in private practice. “It’s amazing that people have to go out and pay [for equipment] just to protect themselves. “

The virus is not the only danger faced by Mexican caregivers.

Dozens of attacks on stigmatized health professionals have been reported, including cases of nurses being treated with bleach. In some cases, distraught relatives of coronavirus victims broke into hospitals, angrily confronting medical staff.

And last week, Mexico City police broke up an extortion network targeting nurses and others from northern Mexico. to help fill the void left when thousands of health workers were infected and had to leave hospital jobs.

Health workers began training impromptu memorial honor guards, clapping and blowing up ambulance sirens in farewell gestures as deceased colleagues left hospital premises permanently.

Bravo, 47, met her future husband when they were both medical students at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in the capital. They married 19 years ago, after graduating.

The onslaught of coronavirus cases was a daunting challenge for his wife, even after more than a dozen years as an emergency room doctor.

“He continued to take care of all the patients who came to the emergency room, but he lacked safety equipment,” she said. “What he tried to do was protect us.”

Leglisse had no illusions about the dangers he faced as infected patients began to arrive daily.

“All of our colleagues know the risk, and that is why they continue to demand protective equipment,” said Bravo. “They have to change their equipment every day. Now they are giving them materials to use all week. ”

On April 6, Leglisse had developed a bad cough. He went from doctor to patient. It tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed on a ventilator.

“His companions in the hospital did everything they could for him,” said Bravo, who could not make it to his last days due to the risk of infection.

On April 16, the hospital director called and said that Leglisse had died.

Since then, she and her son, Daniel de Jesús Leglisse Bravo, 17, have been isolated at home. Masks and other equipment ordered by her husband online for use in the hospital continue to arrive home. Neither she nor her son contracted the virus, she said.

“We did not get sick because of everything he did to protect us,” she said.

After her death, she said she heard a colleague say that Leglisse had shared with his colleagues in a private conversation his frustrations about the lack of protective equipment in good condition when he placed the COVID-19 patients on respirators.

“I don’t want to dive in or investigate further because at the end of the day it won’t bring him back,” said Bravo, his voice broken. “My hope is that what I say will make the authorities aware of the need for better and better equipment, so there will not be many more families suffering like us, mourning my husband and all the martyrs who have given their lives to save others. “

McDonnell is a Times writer and Sánchez is a special correspondent.