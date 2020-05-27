Butter churns and washing boards are big sellers among coronaviruses

For years, consumers have been looking for anything that can save them time: coffee pods, boxed meals, and voice-activated virtual assistants with the answer to all questions – no matter how stupid or mundane. Now, with many Americans confined to their homes in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, some buyers are looking for the opposite.

At Lehman’s, a hardware and appliance store in Kidron, Ohio, churns of butter quickly went from a slow seller to a hot product. Sales of the company’s large Dazey churn have increased 250% since the start of March, the company said. $ 199.99 model is now sold out. Purchases of two small churn rates also tripled.

Galen Lehman, managing director of the family business, attributes this increase to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he says pushes people to look for “creative, satisfying, comforting and restorative things when [they’re] worn out. “

“I think our soul aspires to a simpler life,” he said.

In the past few months, many people have taken up healthy hobbies around the house, like cooking or gardening – the kind of unsurprising things you would normally do if you had a little more time. But the churning of the butter?

While the Americans endure a second month of refuge at home, some launch out into the “little house on the prairie”, pursuing anachronistic activities that they would never have envisaged otherwise. (Yes, a butter churn appears in “Little House in the Big Woods”, the first book in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s series.)

People engage in entertainment that used to be necessities – 150 years ago – drawing from a past they have never experienced. It’s not just about churning out butter: dealers have said that sales of candle-making kits and washboards have increased significantly.

At Lone Star Candle Supply in Fort Worth, sales of starter kits for making candles have doubled since the start of the epidemic. “To be truly honest, it took us by surprise,” said Blair Clark, director of the company’s office. “What is happening?”

It’s a good question. Unlike the relatively quick gratification of baking a loaf of sourdough, some of these activities are laborious efforts, with less obvious or immediate gains. They are also the ones through which technology allowed us to move forward decades and decades ago.

But it’s not surprising for Sue Poremba, president of Laura Ingalls Wilder Legacy and Research Assn. – and to whom to speak better than an expert of the “little house”?

“It is, in a sense, a survival technique,” said Poremba. “Right now, people feel like they want to regain an old sense of independence.”

This border logic follows the thinking of experts on consumer behavior.

The pandemic is leading to uncertainty that challenges people’s self-image, which could prompt some to seek hard work insurance, said Alexander Chernev, professor of marketing at Northwestern University.

“You may have lost your job or wonder if you will have one in a month,” he said. “It challenges your identity and you can look for different ways to assert your identity, which can lead to activities that aren’t necessarily looking for the simplest thing. You are likely to look for things that are more authentic in some sense. In this case, they require more effort. “

Other people facing increased dependence on technology, such as virtual meetings and online shopping, might be looking for something that seems real, said Tom Meyvis, professor of marketing at New York University.

“The technology is … a little alienating and doesn’t give you the full human experience,” he said. “This is not why we are wired – we are wired for personal contact, tactile experiences. I think that’s what’s missing from people … so we try to respond to these needs unconsciously. “

Academics have pointed out a few other hypotheses to explain the increased interest in archaic objects: families looking to entertain children trapped inside, buyers feeling nostalgic when they turn to retail therapy, or understandable desire to return to a simpler time.

Jill Avery, senior lecturer in marketing at Harvard Business School, said that nostalgic shopping can serve as talismans for shoppers seeking mental escape for “a slower, less stressful, less dominated existence by media and less commercial than that offered. by our contemporary lives.

“Nostalgia is a powerful buying factor, in particular nostalgia not of our own past – which often contains associations both positive and negative – but for a period of the past that we ourselves did not experience directly “She said.

Traders, however, had simpler explanations. Clark, the office manager of Lonely star candle, attributes an increase in sales to people who are “at home and bored, essentially”.

Sometimes, in the past few weeks, the company has sold three different candle-making starter kits, each costing around $ 80. “We did not expect it to be as crazy as this,” she said.

Sales of Lone Star Candle Supply’s candle-making kits have doubled since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. (Supply of Lone Star candles)

It is not preparers or survivors, presumes Clark, who purchases the candle-making kits.

“Yes [customers] were worried about having a light source, they could just buy pots and wicks of wax, “said Clark, adding that making a candle is not exactly a fast process. “It would take an hour to make your first.”

If this doesn’t seem like a daunting task, consider a washboard. Columbus Washboard Co. would be happy to sell you one, that is, if it has one in stock.

According to Marissa Fickel, plant manager of the Logan, Ohio-based company, sales have tripled since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. Normally, she said, the company would have around 20 orders to fill on a Monday after a weekend of sales. One Monday in March, she and her colleagues came to the office to find out that the company had received 120 orders.

A popular element, said Fickel, was the $ 32.99 MaidRite washing board, which is family size and includes a galvanized steel washing surface.

The high demand comes during a period of great economic uncertainty, and doing laundry this way is cheaper than using a machine. This reason, combined with health problems associated with contact with others, could explain the eruption of new clients.

“These are mostly people who can’t or don’t want to go to the laundromat, or people who live in apartment buildings who don’t want to use a common laundry room,” she said.

Before the pandemic, a much larger part of the company’s activities focused on the sale of washing boards for musical instruments. Now, however, customers “use them because they have to use them,” said Fickel. “I think it’s out of necessity.”

Columbus Washboard Co. of Logan, Ohio, saw sales of washboards triple during the coronavirus crisis. (Columbus Washboard Co.)

When courts started issuing home stay orders, Poremba, the “little house” expert, said she was not surprised to find that people were starting to engage in hobbies at home. ‘Ancient. And the pandemic reminded him of something from the book series.

“[It] is about a family that has survived in isolation, and families are currently trying to find ways to connect with each other, “said Poremba. “I suspect that a lot of people buying butter churns and washboards and the like … have gone from” Hey, we made our own sourdough bread “to” How about making our butter with it? “”

The butter churn sold by Lehman’s is an updated version of an American classic: the Dazey, which was created in 1904. Lehman’s bought the Dazey brand in 2013 and introduced a new version with a revised palette that churns more deep down the cream, speeding up the process.

Although sales have increased dramatically from year to year, the butter churn business remains a niche. Lehman’s has sold 43 of its large Dazey since early March, when it generally sells less than 10 a month.

After all these discussions about butter, this reporter was interested, you know, in making it. (And eat it.) Although the large model was sold on Lehman’s website, the Micro version at $ 29.99 – the smallest of the three – still promised “quality you know”.

Out of the box, the advice of an expert, the farmer Karen Geiser, came to my mind. She said to prepare for a workout.

“These days, you have to exercise in one way or another,” said Geiser, who has owned a farm in rural Ohio and has been using a Lehman butter churn for years. “The more physical effort you put into your food, I think the better it tastes. … but there is a learning curve. “

The process is simple: pour the cream and turn the crank, which turns a paddle inside the churn, sending the liquid into a frenzy.

In 10 minutes, there was a soft mound inside the churn which was little more than a stick of butter – as well as a portion of buttermilk set aside for future use (it’s good for making pancakes or cookies).

The process was rewarding, even if it didn’t actually last long enough to quell boredom or undermine any existential fear. Although the butter tasted good (especially spread on fresh bread with sea salt), the churn has remained in place since the first race.

It’s good to know it’s there.