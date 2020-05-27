Barry Bonds allows NorCal to win in the APBA series I-5 game 1

Barry Bonds hit two homers and racked up three RBIs as northern California took advantage of pitching from southern California to win 11-6 in Game 1 of the I-5 series, the best of seven series via the APBA game engine.

Bonds and Joe Morgan dominated the great Don Drysdale of the Dodgers in a first run of five points, and Bonds again dominated in a third of six points as the North took the lead 11-0 after three innings at Seals Stadium in San Francisco.

The 34 players were chosen by the fans via latimes.com/sports and sfchronicle.com/sports. Over 100,000 votes were cast. The rosters for Game 1 were chosen by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Giants manager Gabe Kapler. The NorCal team was led by Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle and the SoCal team by Houston Mitchell of the Times.

Drysdale faced seven batters in the first inning, allowing three hits (one double and two homers), three walks and five earned runs. The only batter he pulled out was Joe DiMaggio.

Gerrit Cole was burned for five points in the third. NorCal loaded the bases without any withdrawal, but it looked like Cole had escaped the trouble when he managed to get Ken Caminiti into a double game with points. However, Troy Tulowitzki played singles in Willie Stargell, flew second and scored on Ernie Lombardi’s singles. Rickey Henderson scored 10-0 and, with Bob Lemon on the mound, Bonds added a solo shot to put the game out of reach.

SoCal’s runs all took place on circuits: a solo shot by Jackie Robinson, a two pinch circuit by Robin Yount and a three circuit by Duke Snider.

Game 2 will be played on Thursday at Candlestick Park and the series will move to Southern California for games 3 (Dodger Stadium), 4 (Angel Stadium) and, if necessary, 5 (Petco Park).

Randy Johnson pitched eight rounds for the win.

“It’s just a game,” said Mitchell after the loss. “Our backs are not yet against the wall.” Then Mitchell ran out of photos and left to prepare for Game 2.