Apple to reopen 100 stores in the United States this week

Apple plans to reopen 100 reopening stores this week as states begin to lift home orders, although it does impose social distancing requirements, including mandatory face masks for workers and customers.

“This week we will come back to customer service in many places in the United States,” the company said on Tuesday in a statement. “For the safety and convenience of customers, most stores only offer a curbside or storefront service, where we provide online order taking and appointment at the Genius Bar.”

Two weeks ago, the company reopened a handful of stores in Idaho and Alabama.

Apple implements health measures when stores reopen, including face coverings, temperature controls for customers, and limiting the number of visitors entering a store. This could result in service delays, the company said.

Apple has said that some of its reopened stores will accommodate walk-in customers. The tech giant operates more than 250 stores in the United States, all closed in mid-March. Apple said earlier this month that its retail division is monitoring local health conditions and government advice to determine which stores to open.

Stores in Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Texas and Pennsylvania will reopen. Twelve of the stores – including one in New York, five in Michigan and six in California – will only offer curbside service. Stores in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, St. Louis and San Francisco will accept store customers.

Companies hope thermal cameras will be key to safe reopening

the Coronavirus pandemic hurt Apple’s profits this year and disrupted its supply chain, with Foxconn, its supplier that makes iPhones in China, temporarily closed in February. The factories have since reopened, but the closure is expected to delay the release of Apple’s next line of iPhones in the fall.

Last month, Apple announced that its last quarter’s profits fell 2% from a year ago, while iPhone sales fell 7%. Revenues increased slightly, driven by growth in Apple’s service businesses.

Apple joins growing list of major retailers reopen their stores in recent weeks, including Best Buy, GameStop, Macy’s, T-Mobile and Urban Outfitters.

Here are the 100 stores Apple plans to reopen this week:

