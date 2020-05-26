Weather outlook improves somewhat for historic SpaceX launch

Working in dismal weather conditions, SpaceX engineers continued preparations on Monday to launch two astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday, the first piloted flight into orbit from American soil in nearly nine years.

SpaceX and NASA held a launch readiness review to verify that the Falcon 9 booster and spacecraft are ready for flight while NASA and its international partners have reviewed preparations to welcome two new crew members in the laboratory complex. The two meetings ended with an official launch.

Keeping an eye on the weather, Crew Commander Douglas Douglas Hurley and Joint Operations Commander Robert Behnken plan to don their pressure suits and head for Launch Pad 39A at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. Blastoff is targeted at 4:33:33 p.m., roughly when Earth’s rotation brings the pad into position for flight to the station.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft is equipped with a powerful abandonment system that can safely propel the capsule away from a failed booster at any time from the launch pad in orbit. Before the rocket can be authorized to launch, heads of mission must assess the weather conditions along the northeast trajectory of the spacecraft, shown here, to ensure acceptable conditions for a safe splash in the unlikely case of an abortion. NASA



No major technical issues were discussed on Monday, but the weather could be a factor. Forecasters initially predicted a 60% probability of weather-related launch rules being breached, but Mike McAleenan, meteorologist at the launch of 45 Squadron, said conditions seemed to improve somewhat.

“If I were to release the forecast today, by now we would probably have a 40% chance of a breach,” he said. “We have a little more rain to go here and maybe another set of thunderstorms in the afternoon tomorrow, but … it looks like the cloud coverage is going to be a lot less. So we have a little bit of rain hope for launch day. “

But McAleenan’s predictions do not include conditions of descent into the Atlantic Ocean along the path of the Crew Dragon where Hurley and Behnken could be forced to abandon in the unlikely event of a catastrophic recall failure during the space climb.

SpaceX managers will evaluate a complex mix of weather models, high altitude balloon data and actual wind, rain and multi-buoy wave data along the ground path to determine if conditions, on average , are acceptable for launch.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley participate in a flight crew essential flight equipment test at a SpaceX processing facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, March 30, 2020, before the launch of Crew Dragon scheduled for May 27. 2020. SpaceX



Hoping for the best, Hurley and Behnken should start tying the Crew Dragon around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The astronauts will arm the spacecraft’s emergency shutdown system around the T-minus mark 40 minutes, a few minutes before the launch of the thruster.

Hans Koenigsmann, Vice President of Construction and Flight Reliability for SpaceX, said that a final assessment of weather conditions will be made shortly before the abandonment system is armed. If the chefs de mission are not sure that the conditions at the launch site and along the trajectory are acceptable, the launch will be cleaned the day before the start of the refueling.

“Usually when we have a satellite to launch, sometimes we go to the wire, until the last minute, and then Mike says no, and then we don’t go,” said Koenigsmann. “In this case, we don’t want to do this because we would be exposing the crew to unnecessary risks.”

“So six hours before (launch), four hours before, then I guess the last call comes at the end, 45 minutes when we are about to arm the evacuation system. At that time, we have come to a conclusion whether we go or not. “

The backup launch opportunities, based on the orbit of the space station and the Crew Dragon’s ability to catch up with the laboratory complex, are available Saturday at 3:22:41 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. 7:00 a.m.

“It gets a little far from having a lot of confidence, but it certainly seems like there are indications that the 30’s and 31’s seem a lot less dynamic than what we have with low tropical development in Florida,” said McAleenan. “So, overall, these seem to have a better likelihood of launch and lower risk numbers across the Atlantic.”