Two-sided kitten named Biscuits and sauce dies

Cookies and sauce, the two-faced kitten born in Oregon last week died on Saturday night, cat owner Kyla King told CBS affiliate KOIN-TV.

King woke up last Wednesday to discover that his pregnant cat had given birth – and one of the new kittens had two mouths, two pairs of eyes and two noses. The phenomenon is not unknown – it is a rare Janus cat, named after the Roman god Janus, who is depicted with two faces.

Most Janus cats do not live longer than a day; However, a Janus cat is known to have challenged these probabilities: a cat named Frank and Louie lived 15 years until his death in 2014. He was named the oldest Janus cat in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records , according to KOIN-TV. .

The Kings’ two-faced kitten, which they called Biscuits and Sauce, lived for about four days.

Kyla and BJ King with their two-faced kitten, Biscuits and Gravy, who was born last week on their Oregon farm. CBS KOIN-TV Affiliate



When the news about Cookies and Sauce was published last week, the feline made the headlines in the national newspapers. The King family told KOIN about the new addition to their family, saying they didn’t know how long they would have with the two-sided cat, but they were doing everything they could to keep it alive.

King said that she had bottle-fed the cat and kept him warm by slipping him into his shirt. The kitten even slept with King all night in a separate room because her husband is allergic to cats.

“He doesn’t really know how to breastfeed properly because he has two mouths, so I tried to feed him,” King told KOIN. “And, I mean, I’m going to do my best, but these animals don’t usually live too long.”

While Biscuits and Gravy have lived a little longer than expected, the two-faced cat that has become beloved across the country has now disappeared.