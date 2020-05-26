“Tuca & Bertie” renewed: Adult Swim revives the beloved pair of birds

Tuca and Bertie prepare to fly again.

“Tuca & Bertie”, the popular animated series about two birdie best friends who live in the same building, marked a second season after its controversial cancellation on Netflix last year. The series – featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong – will launch its new 10-episode season next year on Adult Swim.

The announcement comes months after Netflix canceled the show after its first season, causing waves of complaints from angry fans. The streaming network gave no reason for the cancellation.

The show’s creator Lisa Hanawalt shared her enthusiasm for the news on Friday on Twitter.

In a separate statement, Hanawalt said, “I have been a fan of adult swimming shows since I was a teenager, so I am delighted to bring my beloved chickens to the party and be a new voice for a new decade. absurd, irreverent yet comforting adult animation.

The comedy revolves around Tuca (Haddish), a carefree and carefree toucan, Bertie (Wong), an anguished and dreamy song thrush, and Bertie’s boyfriend, Speckle (Steven Yeun), a jovial and optimistic robin.

“Tuca & Bertie” was premiered in May 2019 and was praised by critics for its surreal flavor and quirky humor which also included excerpts from live action and animation. In addition to other satirical targets, the show made fun of food trends.