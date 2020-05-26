Too much screen time? “Filtered” wonders and wanderings

There is a lot of research demonstrating the deleterious effects of spending too much time on phones, computers and other digital devices. Ironically, a new documentary on screen addiction suffers from its own short attention problems.

“Screened Out,” written, directed, edited, and co-produced by Jon Hyatt, with starring, addresses an issue of growing concern in our increasingly digital age – probably even more so in our forties. How much is too much? Is there permanent damage to our brain, especially that of our children? Since it is not an option for most of us to divorce our phones, can we achieve more balanced relationships, perhaps through counseling?

The most compelling parts of the doc touch on the science behind it – the “dopamine reward pathway“And how tech companies are actively trying to rewire our brains, taking advantage of the desires of”intermittent rewards. “These are not new ideas, of course, but they will probably be troubling for those who wonder if they or their children are spending too much time on screens and why.

Beyond that, however, the film derives from adults’ problems to children with mostly anecdotal evidence but very little science to confirm it. He tries to cover too much ground in 71 minutes without going deep into any of the areas he explores slightly.

“Filtered” Unclassified

Duration: 1 hour, 11 minutes

Playing: Available May 26 on VOD

Some people say how good it is to meditate or go outside or, you know, interact directly with humans (it was done before social estrangement became part of our daily lives, natch). It is not exactly revolutionary, and there is no follow-up data: does such a change in behavior lead to decrease in depression or altered brain tests, etc.? Again, there are a lot of research about it, but the movie just doesn’t do a thorough investigation.

The eternal struggle for docs who rely on personal stories to humanize the problem is to balance the narrative of human interest with compelling facts. Speakers often describe extreme situations – letting children use screens without control, in one case leading to suicidal thoughts – and offer solutions without proof of their effectiveness. This is not to say that meditation would not help; this is to say that the film does not convincingly demonstrate that this would be the case. Many speakers have not been identified; even those presented as experts have no context other than naming their organization or their published work.

This problem is exacerbated by the filmmaker’s inclusion in his documentary – it’s a little uncomfortable to see him use his young children as examples, and to see so many shots of him walking down the street and looking at his phone. .

Most would probably agree this excessive screen time is an increasingly serious problem. It’s probably worse right now, with so many people forced to stay indoors and so many parents out of ideas to keep the kids busy constructively. Perhaps the most useful suggestion from the film is to embrace boredom rather than struggling to fill every moment (also a barely new idea, but probably worth repeating).

We would like “Screened Out” to look more deeply, with more concentration and intellectual rigor, to prove its arguments and provide solutions.