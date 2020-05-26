Shanghai Disneyland reopens with rules of social distancing

The Little Mermaid sang what everyone was feeling.

“I want to be where people are!” She shouted, sweeping an arm through the air as water jets rose, sparkling in front of a pastel pink castle.

“I want to see, I want to see them dance,” Ariel sang as a delighted crowd learned ahead, their faces masked, Mickey Mouse’s ears swaying in rhythm.

It was the second week since the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, the first Disney park to return to the fun following the coronavirus pandemic. After months of isolation, the visitors threw themselves into the fantastic land with abandonment, exchanging, for a time anyway, a world of illness, recession and political turmoil for a delirium socially distanced from bubbles, churros, Snow White, Jack Sparrow and variable octaves of childhood songs.

A young visitor expresses his joy at Shanghai Disneyland, which allows only 30% of its capacity of 80,000 visitors per day. (Alice Su / Los Angeles Times)

“I don’t know why, but I feel so happy to be here,” said Chen Jie, 25, who was making his second visit to the park since it opened.

Before the pandemic, Chen, a technician from Shanghai, escaped to Disneyland once or twice a week. Now she was finally back, swinging up and down in Mickey Mouse socks, a Donald Duck hairpin, an Aristocats backpack and a surgical mask. She usually dresses even more, she says.

Chen applauded as a brass band played “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”, so excited that it accidentally stepped out of a yellow square taped to the ground.

A worker – a sentinel of reality in a land of pretense – quickly approached. “Excuse me, please stay in the box for the safety of all of our guests.” Chen apologized, jumping into the square.

Dozens of workers hovered around each line, concession stand and performance space, grazing families in yellow boxes taped more than a meter apart, keeping people at arm’s length and holding signs stating, “Please keep a respectful distance from other guests.”

Yellow boxes are stuck on the ground to maintain a social distance between visitors inside the park. A family is allowed to stand in each box. (Alice Su / Los Angeles Times)

It was one of many new reopening rules. More than three months have passed since Shanghai Disneyland closed on January 25, following nationwide orders to shut down public spaces and isolate people at home.

It was only after months of strict social distancing, contact tracing, testing and quarantine that the number of infections and deaths in China declined to the point where the authorities deemed it safe to loosen restrictions.

In Shanghai, the number of infections fell to nine people on Monday. The total number of deaths was seven, according to official data. Anyone from outside the city had to register their information with the local authorities. Those arriving from high-risk areas would be quarantined for two weeks, and anyone who was in close contact with suspected cases would also be followed up and quarantined.

The park only allowed 30% of its capacity of 80,000 visitors per day. Reservations had to be made a week in advance online, and only visitors with a green QR code, who used phone data to prove that they had not been in the vicinity of any suspected cases, could enter. After all, everyone had to wear masks in what has become a changed little world.

“Shanghai was not too affected,” said Tommy Hong, 38, a father wearing a Lakers shirt on a bench near the flying Dumbos, while waiting for his wife and 3-year-old daughter to complete the trip. It was their first visit since the epidemic, but they weren’t worried, he said.

He was more concerned about the United States and the possible return of the NBA. “I hear they are going to play Disney in July, right?” He asked.

Many of the visitors over the weekend were not families with children, but young Shanghainese couples dressed to take photos for social media. A man stood motionless in front of Disney Castle, holding a phone in the air like a human tripod while his girlfriend walked away and looked back, flipping his hair in time with the selfie timer.

Another man juggled two cameras and his girlfriend’s purse as she pouted in a plaid sweater and cat ears. She checked the photos on her DSLR. “Try again,” she said.

Fan Shuqian, 24, said she bought the dress from Japan to wear it at Disneyland. (Alice Su / Los Angeles Times)

Fan Shuqian, 24, took off his mask to attach a teddy bear to his chest while his friend took photos for WeChat and Weibo, Chinese social media platforms. She had ordered a doll dress from Japan for this, she said.

“Disney is childhood. It’s a memory in my dreams, the feeling of pretending to be a princess, “she said. She agreed to pose for a photo of a reporter, then hesitated – “Are you going to change it?” she asked. “If not, can I modify it for you before publishing it?”

A disturbing place in the park was also one of the most popular: a closed theater in Fantasyland, where around two hundred people were allowed every hour for a 20-minute live “Frozen” singalong.

Every other row was blocked, an entire seat section was empty, and families automatically left empty seats between them. Fake snow fell on the audience as Princess Elsa surrounded the stage: “LET IT GO! LET IT GO!”

The little girls in the audience jumped out of their seats, shouting the words. Their parents checked that their masks were still in place.

It seemed to be like before. But outside the park, a pandemic was underway. The United States and China were “on the brink of a new cold war,” in the words of Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a political meeting in Beijing the same weekend. Discussions on “decoupling” have intensified, with the United States blacklisting more Chinese companies and Chinese nationalists calling for a boycott of iPhones online.

None of this has broken the Disney bubble. A line for “Pirates of the Caribbean” lasted 75 minutes, with children in Spiderman shirts and Snow White dresses patiently listening to a recorded voice of Jack Sparrow rehearsing, “Yo ho”, in English and Chinese.

Park staff disinfected the boat’s handrails between each trip and only partially filled each boat.

There were no parades or fireworks at the end of the day. But there was an outdoor performance at 4:30 p.m., Aladdin and Jasmine singing on an elevated platform in front of the castle while small groups of people spaced by handrails watched from a distance.

“No one to tell us,” No, “or where to go,” the couple hummed on their magic carpet. “Or let’s say we are just dreaming …”

Liu Jiali, 39, and daughter Margaret Liu, 8, were traveling to Disneyland before Margaret’s long-awaited second-year return. (Alice Su / Los Angeles Times)

For 8-year-old Margaret Liu, this was the highlight of her year so far – although the bar is low, as she had spent the past four months at home.

“I can only come once a year. But my mother will certainly come back without me, ”she said, looking at her mother Liu Jiali, 39, leaning back on a bench, exhausted.

“She woke up at 4 am,” said Liu. She had promised her daughter this trip before returning to second year – long awaited by Jiali, feared by Margaret. They both wore Minnie Mouse masks and ears.

Disney in a pandemic was different, said Margaret. There had been more people in the past. She had to stand further from the princesses. The mask was hot and stuffy.

“I could hardly breathe anymore,” she said, beaming, as she described the song with her idol Elsa. “But it was worth it.”