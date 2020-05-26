Read the transcript of Lana Del Rey’s latest rage on Instagram

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey doubled again on Monday on a controversial Instagram article that verified the names of several other female artists, including Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

Del Rey’s last response to his critics, who accused her of designating women of color in her original statement last week, took the form of a six-minute Instagram video rant expand his thoughts. She also compared herself to another woman in the music industry (FKA Twigs) and released the title of her next album, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”.

She also revealed that “some of the girls I spoke to who are mentioned in this post have a very different opinion from my ideas.” In one previous reaction statement, released Friday, Del Rey said she received comments from “several” of the women she called, including Grande and Doja Cat.

“If the women I mention don’t want to be associated with me, that’s fine for me,” she wrote on Friday.

Here’s the full transcript of the Grammy-nominated musician’s most recent remarks below.

“Hey, so I don’t want to beat a dead horse, and I don’t want to go on and on about this post again. But I just want to remind you that in this post – my one and only personal statement that I have ever made – thank you for being so warm and welcoming – was on the need for fragility in the feminist movement. It’s going to be important. And when I mentioned women who look like me, I didn’t mean white women like me. mean the kind of women that others might not believe in because they think, “Oh, look at her. She deserves it, or whatever. There are a lot of people like that.”

“And I just think it’s sad that the women I mentioned, whether they sing on the dance floor for money or whatever – the same things, by the way, that I’ve been singing for the past 13 years That’s why I’m in this rung. Yes, they’re my friends and peers, contemporary. The difference is that when I get on the pole, people call me a bitch, , but when [FKA] Twigs goes up on the post, it’s art … My friends constantly remind me that, lyrically, there are layers and complicated psychological factors that play in some of my compositions, but I just want to to say the super sick culture right now, and the fact that they want to turn my post – my advocacy for frailty – into a racial war, it’s really bad. It’s actually really bad, especially when in that same statement I was talking, again, about the idea of ​​the importance of making repairs … to the Navajo community because they touched me so much when I was young. And I believe in personal repairs because it’s the right thing to do.

“And I think what is really sad is, as a personal advocate, as a daughter of a girl, as someone who wants the best for each culture, when Marianne Williamson was talking about reparations to the black community that were never made during the emancipation period, that’s why I loved it. Because I always felt that. So I just want to tell all the other women who are like me – good girls, good intentions, who [mistreated] constantly by culture just because you say what you really mean – I am with you. And I feel for you. And I know you feel for me. And I’m super strong.

“You can call me whatever you want. I’m sorry I didn’t add a 100% Caucasian person to the mix of women I admire, but that really says more about you than me. And I think what’s interesting is that the very first time I decided to tell you about my life, or the fact that I write books that relate to this fragility, that 200,000 hateful and mean comments come in. And my phone number leaked, and … it’s the opposite of the lawyer’s mind. This is what causes fragility, but it will not stop me, period. So I just want to say that no one can tell your story except you … even if that means it’s a little messy like that along the way. Because, unfortunately, when you have a good heart, it doesn’t always shine. And you … continue anyway. You are making these personal repairs to cure your own family karmic lineage and the sickness of this country.

“Domestic violence, mental health issues are the second epidemic that stems from this pandemic. This is a real thing. This is what I was talking about. As always, I am thankful that my muse is still there and that , over the past three years, I have been fortunate enough to have the insight and the ability to channel two books of beautiful poems, and I think my new record, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”, is also special. And I’m sorry some of the girls I spoke to who are mentioned in this post have a super different opinion from my ideas, especially because we’ve been so close for so long, but it really makes you .. go to the bottom of your heart and say, “Am I well intentioned?” And of course, for me, the answer is always “Yes”.

“I barely share anything. And that’s why. And the reason I’m doing this post – and I know it sounds a little too much, right? – but there are women like me who have so much to give and who don’t really get to the place, spiritually or karmically, where they are supposed to be because there are other women who hate them and try to shoot them down, whether in my case some alternative singers or ill-intentioned journalists or men who hate women. But I am not the enemy. And I’m certainly not a racist, so don’t twist it. No one can tell your story except you. And that’s what I’m going to do in the next books. So God bless you, and, yes, … off if you don’t like the job. “