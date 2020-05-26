NASA astronauts in the launch of SpaceX, Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, married to women who also flew into space

Watch live coverage on CBSN Wednesday May 27. The launch is scheduled for 4:33 pm EDT.

It is one thing to see a spouse take off on a rocket, especially when the spacecraft makes its first flight with people on board. But it is quite another thing when the worried spouse is also an astronaut.

This is the case of Karen Nyberg and Megan McArthur, two veteran astronauts married to the two men who plan to take off aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon Wednesday for a historic flight at the International Space Station.

It will be the first flight of an American spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts taking off from American soil since the space shuttle completed its final mission in 2011. And it is the first time in space history that astronauts will drive commercially developed rockets and American-made spacecraft not owned and operated by the space agency.

A veteran of two space flights, including a long-term stay aboard the space station, Nyberg, now retired from the astronaut corps, is married to crew commander Dragon Douglas Hurley, a veteran of two flights and shuttle driver Atlantis during the program. last flight. The couple have a 10-year-old son, Jack.

Jack Hurley, son of Crew Dragon commander Doug Hurley and retired astronaut Karen Nyberg, get a bird’s-eye view of Launch Pad 39A and SpaceX rocket near the end of a flight from Houston to attend the launch on Wednesday. Tweeted Nyberg: “Arrive in Florida with an overview of your father’s spacecraft on the launch pad … Priceless.” Karen Nyberg



McArthur, who helped repair the The Hubble Space Telescope during a last shuttle maintenance mission in 2009, he was married to the pilot of the dragon’s crew, Robert Behnken, one of Hurley’s best friends. They have a 6 year old son, Theodore.

By almost all standards, the Hurleys and Behnkens stand out – even by astronaut standards.

Hurley is a former Marine Corps F / A-18 test pilot who flew the space shuttle. Behnken holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from CalTech and was an Air Force flight test engineer in the F-22 program. Nyberg holds a doctorate. in mechanical engineering and McArthur obtained a doctorate in oceanography.

The four met after being selected by NASA for a 17-member class of astronauts in 2000.

“We know how they will feel on launch day,” Hurley said in an interview with CBS News. “And it’s much more difficult for them to watch someone you love get on a rocket and go flying than it is for these two guys on the rocket. I mean, it’s hard work to be the one watching.

“They understand the risks, they understand the trades, they understand why you do it and what you think about it. That in itself makes things a lot easier. But I think they understand a lot more in most cases, can -be someone who came from another background. “

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley (right) arrive at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 20, 2020, before their scheduled May 27 launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Joe Raedle / Getty Images



When asked what she thought, Nyberg replied, “I think in some ways you may know too much.”

“But I have so much confidence in them as operators,” she said. “I know if there are problems, they’re cool, calm and collected and (will) deal with them. Regarding the risk, you know, I accepted the risk for myself a long time ago and I just understand that this is part of our career. “

McArthur said: “It is comforting for us to have a knowledge of the technical challenges they might face, to understand how teams work when they are trying to solve these challenges, because it gives you a lot of confidence. As Karen has said, it gives you a lot of confidence in the process during this mission. “

Hurley and Behnken were training for several years on their Crew Dragon flight, flying regularly from Houston to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, to SpaceX head office in Hawthorne, California, and various other employment-related destinations.

Although managing life at home is difficult for the remaining spouse, the fact that families are such close friends certainly helps.

Megan McArthur looks at the windows of the aft cockpit of the Atlantis shuttle at the Hubble Space Telescope during a last maintenance mission in 2009. NASA



“We have been friends for 20 years,” said McArthur. “We started together, we’re still friends together, we now have kids playing well together. And sometimes when Bob and Doug are in California and we know they work hard, we go out to dinner together, we take the kids boys and let’s go out to dinner somewhere together.

“But like Karen said, it’s just, you know, in any couple (where) the two people work, you somehow pass that domestic responsibility on when someone else’s work goes up , and it’s not really different for us. You take the opportunity to support each other when it’s each other’s turn. “

SpaceX launched an unmanned Crew Dragon at the space station last year, a test flight went without a hitch. The company solved previous problems with the parachute system needed to lower the capsule to an ocean splash and replaced the pressurization mechanisms responsible for an explosion during a subsequent ground test.

In January, SpaceX launched a Crew Dragon on a Falcon 9 booster and deliberately triggered a rocket-propelled abortion, showing that the spacecraft can quickly and autonomously propel a crew capsule in the event of a catastrophic failure.

Unlike the space shuttle, which had so-called “black zones” during the ascent in which unsustainable propulsion failures were a reality, the Crew Dragon was designed to safely drop out of the ramp at any time. launch into orbit. In addition, the Falcon 9 can suffer one and possibly two engine failures from the first stage and still reach space.

“Dad is going to launch himself on a rocket”

But Hurley and Behnken will continue to ride on a rocket, and the risks are higher than what most people are used to.

“We have these discussions inside the house,” said Behnken. “I don’t want to spoil the film for people who have not seen it, but the film” First Man “which was recently released, there is a scene there where Neil Armstrong is instructed by his wife to explain to his children that the risk before them is in fact.

“My son is a bit young for this explanation, but we had this conversation. It’s part of my job … don’t put everything on him to make sure the rest of the family also understands that there is it’s a risk. It’s not just talk, laughter and jokes. There is a risk and people have to appreciate it. “

Karen Nyberg floats aboard the International Space Station during a long stay in 2013. NASA



When he explained the flight and its assignment to his son, Theodore, “the only question he had was whether the Dragon would roar. So they went to Florida where they saw a Dragon cargo ship explode” and he is got to (hear) the roar of the Dragon himself. “

Behnken said he told his son “we did everything we could … to make sure the dragon wouldn’t bite us and if he tried there was an evacuation system that would help us get away hawk. “

“I think the thing I most look forward to is being able to share this experience with my son,” he said. “It will be something completely new for him. And so I’m really excited to share this experience with him.”

Nyberg said their son was only 18 months old when Hurley took off on Atlantis and only 3 when she took off on his last flight.

“He didn’t talk about being afraid or being nervous,” she said of 10-year-old Jack. “He said how proud he was of his father but you know, I also don’t want to talk about fear or nervousness and make him understand. So we’ll see how it goes when the day comes” “

Karen Nyberg, left, and Megan McArthur met their future husbands after the four were selected as NASA astronauts in 2000. Nyberg’s husband Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken of McArthur are scheduled to take off this week aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Nyberg and McArthur are seen here discussing the historic mission with CBS News. NASA



For her part, McArthur said that she and Behnken “are trying to talk to her as normally as possible about you know, it’s daddy’s job, it’s mom’s job, daddy is going to rocket and go to the space station so it’s just some kind of normal thing to absorb. “

“I try not to create a lot of excitement around this time as it can be overwhelming, I think, for children.”

An unusual aspect of the Crew Dragon test flight is that families will not know when the mission could end until the astronauts have reached orbit. The spacecraft can stay aloft for up to 120 days, but the crew can descend earlier depending on landing conditions and various other factors.

Neither Hurley nor Behnken spent more than two weeks at a time in space. McArthur also had a relatively short shuttle mission. But Nyberg spent 166 days on the International Space Station in 2013.

When asked if she had any advice for her husband, Nyberg said it was important to savor the experience because “time flies so quickly.”

“When I was there, I knew my mission was going to last five and a half months. What I really tried to do was take advantage of the things that were unusual about it. Knowing that once returned, I was not going to be able to look at the Earth, I was not going to be able to fly, float quickly, grab a handrail and zoom around the corner.

“Take advantage of all those little things that are special in space while you can.”