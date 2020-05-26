NASA and SpaceX launch two astronauts on Crew Dragon this week, ushering in a new era in the US space program

Watch live coverage on CBSN this Wednesday, May 27. The launch is scheduled for 4:33 pm EDT.

Opening a new chapter in American space flight, two veteran space shuttle pilots will open a new runway to orbit a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday, weather permitting – the first launch of American astronauts from American soil since the last space shuttle flight almost nine years ago.

the historic mission, the first orbital flight of a new spacecraft piloted in 39 years, is the culmination of a six-year, multi-billion dollar NASA campaign to end the agency’s sole dependence on the regard of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft for transport to and from the space station.

Government, privately owned and operated by government astronaut ferry ships Will Allow NASA To Expand The Space Station Crew To Seven, Including Four Full-Time Astronauts From NASA And Partner Agencies, Maximizing The Amount Of Research That Can Be Done In The Laboratory Complex By $ 100 Billion .

This week, NASA plans to resume launching of American astronauts from American soil using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and a commercially developed Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX successfully tested the system during an unmanned test flight to the International Space Station in 2019. SpaceX



The mission, known as Demonstration Test Flight # 2 – Demo 2 – will mark the second launch of a SpaceX Crew Dragon and the first with astronauts on board. If no major problem is detected, the agency should certify the spacecraft for the crew rotation missions of the operational space station, paving the way for the launch of a crew of three men and one woman this autumn.

In the longer term, NASA is also awaiting the commercial crew program, under which SpaceX and, eventually, Boeing will launch private citizens as well as professional astronauts, to open the high border to the development of the private sector, including private space stations.

“This is a new generation, a new era in human space flight,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. “NASA has long had the idea that we have to build, own, and operate equipment to access space. And in the past, this was true.

“But now, in this new era, NASA, especially in low Earth orbit, has the capacity to be a customer, a customer of many customers in a very robust commercial market. … We want to have many suppliers in compete with each other on costs and innovation. And that’s really what we are entering into this new era of human spaceflight. “

Despite the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic and agency-wide labor restrictions, Crew Commander Dragon Douglas Hurley, pilot of the last shuttle mission in July 2011, and teammate Robert Behnken flew to Kennedy Space Center last Wednesday to start the final preparations.

Behnken, left and Hurley repeat procedures in a SpaceX rocket Crew Dragon flight simulator in Hawthorne, California. SpaceX



They looked on Friday as SpaceX test triggered the nine engines of the first stage of their booster, then donned their space suits and tied on Saturday for a dress rehearsal countdown. If all goes well, they take off wednesday at 4:33 p.m. EDT and docking at the International Space Station at 11:40 a.m. the next day.

“It’s extremely exciting to be where we are on the verge of launching a commercial crew vehicle,” Hurley told vice president Mike Pence during a video chat with National Space last week. Council. “It’s an exciting time to be in space. … I would almost like to become a young astronaut again because it will be an exciting time for people who fly in space.”

A pandemic limits the public

NASA would normally expect huge crowds across Florida’s “Space Coast” to share this excitement, especially for the first such flight in nearly a decade. But the Kennedy Space Center remains closed to nonessential personnel, who are part of the entire NASA agency response to the coronavirus pandemic.

And so, for the first time in decades, NASA will not open the space center for public viewing and has severely limited the number of journalists on site while implementing strict social distancing protocols.

“The challenge we face right now is that we want to keep everyone safe,” said Bridenstine. “This is NASA’s number one priority, keeping people safe. So we ask people not to go to the Kennedy Space Center.

“We don’t want an epidemic. We need a spectacular moment that all of America can see and that the whole world can see to inspire not only those of us who have been waiting for years, but also to inspire generations that are And we must do it responsibly.

“So we ask people not to go to Kennedy but to watch online or watch your television at home. … But we ask people not to go to Kennedy.”

This includes extended families and friends of the crew. Instead of being able to invite dozens of guests to share the excitement of the launch, NASA’s usual practice, Hurley’s wife, retired astronaut Karen Nyberg, and fellow astronaut Megan McArthur, wife of Behnken, were limited to only 15 guests each.

“We were looking forward to celebrating with many people who could physically come to Cape Town and enjoy watching the launch in person,” said McArthur. “But I got so many support notes from people all over the country saying hey, we’re still going to be with you, we’re going to be watching from home, but we keep cheering on Bob and Doug, you know – come on, Dragon! – and so people are still very, really excited about this. “

Hurley and Nyberg have a son, Jack, 10, as do Behnken and McArthur, Theodore, 6.

Arrive in Florida with an overview of your father’s spaceship on the launch pad … Priceless. #LaunchAmerica #CrewDragon pic.twitter.com/qnFIfPsHkM – Karen L. Nyberg (@AstroKarenN) May 24, 2020

“One good thing for us, the positive side, is that our sons were essentially quarantined from the other children for two months,” said Nyberg. “So they’re getting a little more time with their dads closer to the launch, which is good.”

Immediate families plan to watch the launch from the roof of NASA’s Launch Control Center just 5 km from pad 39A.

Dragon launch can be “smoother” but “stronger”

Launched directly into the space station’s orbit plane, the Falcon 9 will depart on a northeast trajectory at more than 1.7 million pounds of thrust from its first-stage engines.

As has become common with SpaceX, the first stage of the rocket, after propelling the spacecraft out of the thick low atmosphere, will attempt to land on an off-shore droneship while the second stage will continue to climb into orbit. Twelve minutes after takeoff, the Crew Dragon will be released to stand on its own two feet.

“Based on our experience with the shuttle, the first step was quite rough and noisy in terms of noise,” said Behnken. “We expect Dragon to be a bit of both. We expect it to be smoother, but we also expect it to be stronger (during) this initial part of the launch . “

Artist’s impression of a Crew Dragon spacecraft on final approach to the International Space Station. NASA



Throughout their journey to the space station, Hurley and Behnken will communicate with flight controllers through engineers at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, and not traditional “capsule communicators” or CAPCOM, in control of mission to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Instead, a SpaceX employee, known as the “Crew Operations Engineer” or CORE, will pass the instructions to the astronauts, answer questions, provide flight plan updates and serve generally of the crew interface with the SpaceX control team supervising the operations of the dragon crew from Hawthorne.

Described as a “flying iPhone”, the highly automated spacecraft, equipped with large, state-of-the-art touch screens in its futuristic cockpit, is designed to perform a fully autonomous rendezvous and docking.

But for this initial test flight, Hurley and Behnken plan to take control and “fly” the capsule to test their ability to maneuver manually shortly after reaching orbit and again during the final approach to the station.

When asked to compare the Crew Dragon to the much larger, much more complex and expensive space shuttle, Hurley replied, “What’s wrong? It’s a flying vehicle. It’s a spaceship. And we’re going to be able to pilot it. “

Weather constraints and evacuation system

Unlike previous American launch systems, the Crew Dragon is equipped with a “full envelope” abandonment system capable of projecting the capsule safely away from its amplifier at any time from the launch pad in orbit if a major malfunction is detected. The capsule is also capable of performing an emergency return from the orbit.

NASA’s Mercury single-seat and three-seater Apollo capsules were equipped with solid propellant rockets to distance the capsule during the initial launch phases. The Gemini capsules for two people rested on ejection seats.

The Crew Dragon is equipped with eight liquid-propelled SuperDraco engines, capable of pushing the capsule half a mile from the Falcon 9 in 7.5 seconds. the the abandonment system has been successfully tested during a flight in January, accelerating an unmanned Crew Dragon to 400 mph from the rocket.

In January, SpaceX conducted a dramatic unmanned test of the Crew Dragon abandonment system, deliberately stopping the engines on the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket to simulate a catastrophic failure. The Crew Dragon’s powerful abandoned SuperDraco engines then safely propelled the capsule away from the booster in a convincing safety demonstration. SpaceX



Hurley said the dropout system and capsule design make the Crew Dragon inherently safer than the space shuttle. Therhythm shuttle had a record two catastrophic failures in 135 flights, putting the demonstrated probabilities at just less than 1 in 70. The risk assessment of the commercial crew program predicts a chance in 276 of vehicle-related theft deaths and a chance in 60 of not being able to carry out a mission.

“This vehicle has an end-to-end abandonment capability, from the pavement to orbit,” said Hurley. “And so this prospect for me is huge compared to the shuttle where there were what we call” black areas “where it didn’t really matter if you had the right combination of chess, you didn’t probably wouldn’t survive an abortion. “

When Behnken told his 6-year-old son that he would pilot the Crew Dragon, “the only question he asked was whether the Dragon would roar.” He showed his son that he would actually roar during a visit to the space center to witness the launch of a Dragon cargo ship.

“We’ve done everything we can, just like the people (at SpaceX), to make sure the Dragon isn’t going to bite us,” said Behnken. “And if he tries, there is an evacuation system that will help us get away from the Falcon.”

But depending on when an abortion could be performed, Hurley and Behnken could be forced to splash at any time along a path from Cape Canaveral to the North Atlantic Ocean off Newfoundland or, from the on the other side of an “exclusion” area near the coast of Ireland.

The launch trajectory of a Crew Dragon will transport astronauts along a northeast trajectory parallel to the east coast of the United States and over the North Atlantic Ocean on the way to orbit. Air Force personnel stationed at Patrick Air Force Base near the launch site are responsible for rescuing the post-abortion crew within 200 nautical miles of the launch pad while a sanding team at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina will be on alert to perform rescues further along the trajectory. To avoid the possibility of a landing in the distant and often stormy North Atlantic, the Crew Dragon’s computer is programmed to fly the capsule east to the United Kingdom or west to Newfoundland to bypass the downstream abortion exclusion zone, or DAEZ. NASA



Air Force helicopters, two C-130 aircraft, a C-17 jet and parajumpers equipped with jet skis, inflatable rafts and other equipment will be available near Patrick Air Force Base and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina for each commercial crew. launch, on alert to mount a rescue mission if necessary.

The rescue personnel practice the procedures for recovering the astronauts who will be in place for each launch of a commercial crew in the event of problems that require an emergency descent to splash. NASA / Michael Downs



But to succeed in a splashdown, the Crew Dragon used for the Demo 2 mission requires relatively light winds and mild sea conditions. Given the vast area that needs to be taken into account, this will be a daunting challenge for weather agents normally focused on local conditions.

“Certainly, we expect a higher risk of weather-related brush on this mission,” said Benji Reed, director of mission management, SpaceX crew. “We have to think about the weather along the track where Dragon can descend. … I expect there is a very good chance of rubbing because of the weather.”

Catching up at the space station

But assuming a timely launch and a smooth climb into space, Hurley and Behnken will check out the Crew Dragon’s systems and take a few moments to test its manual control system before calling it a day. Catching up at the space station will be the job of the flight computer. Approaching from behind and from below, the Crew Dragon will loop to a point directly in front of the station with its nose directed towards a docking port at the front end of the Harmony module at the head of the laboratory where the space shuttles once docked.

After another test of the manual capsule controls, Hurley and Behnken will monitor an automatic final approach and docking. The space station will stand up to welcome them on board commander Chris Cassidy and his Expedition 63 Teammates, cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Hurley was pilot of the Atlantis shuttle during the last flight of the program in July 2011. Its commander was Chris Ferguson, now a Boeing executive assigned to a return flight to the space station, probably next year, aboard the commercial crew of the company CST-100 Starliner ship.

During the 135th and last flight of the shuttle, Ferguson and Hurley left an American flag on board the station to be picked up by the next American crew to visit. The flag was launched for the first time on the Columbia shuttle during the orbiter’s inaugural flight in 1981.

“It was a good way to just say” hey, the next time someone steals something from the United States, that flag will be there waiting for them, “said Hurley. “I didn’t think I was going to fly again, let alone potentially be the guy who goes up and gets it. I mean, I still sometimes find it hard to believe.”

This will be the third visit to the space station for Hurley and Behnken, veterans of two space shuttle assembly flights each.

They initially expected a test flight of one to two weeks, but repeated delays from the commercial crew and the presence of a single NASA astronaut launched by Soyuz aboard the station prompted NASA to extend the mission.

Hurley and Behnken have received additional training to assist Cassidy in his research on board and Behnken, a spacewalk veteran, can join Cassidy on one or more high priority excursions to install new solar panel batteries and / or complete the equipment of a European experimentation platform.

But it is not yet known how long the Crew Dragon mission could last. The longest capsule assigned to Hurley and Behnken to remain in orbit is approximately 120 days due to the expected degradation of the Crew Dragon’s solar cells following exposure to atomic oxygen in the upper extreme atmosphere.

Lightly burned after a successful unmanned test flight in 2019, a Crew Dragon is transported aboard a SpaceX recovery vessel in the Atlantic Ocean. For piloted missions, astornauts will remain inside the capsule until it is safe on board the recovery vessel. SpaceX



The actual performance of the orbiting networks, as well as the forecasts for the offshore landing zone, will be taken into account in the possible return date. Each time they return home, they will face an initial gravity readjustment after splashing while tied up in a floating crew capsule. It will be the first oceanic landing for American astronauts since the mission of the 1975 Apollo-Soyuz test project.

“Everyone’s body is different when they come back from space, you know?” Said Hurley. “Some people are doing very well. And some are doing pretty poorly, then everything else.

“The only thing we are sure of is that the water landings (will) make this worse to some extent. We will just do our best. Bob and I are coming back pretty well (from space) normally. But, you I know it will be a longer mission for both of us … and landing in the water is not ideal. But it is only part of the process. “

Commercial crew program essential for space station

NASA officials originally hoped to start launching astronauts on the SpaceX and Boeing spacecraft in 2017, ending the agency’s sole dependence on Soyuz and ensuring maximum presence four NASA astronauts and partner agencies to conduct scientific research.

Anticipating the advent of American commercial crew ships, Russia has reduced the production of its Soyuz spacecraft to three places and only two will be launched this year: the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S vehicle, which was carrying Cassidy and his two teammates Russian in space on April 9, and the second around October 14.

At the time of its launch in April, Cassidy’s headquarters was the last one under contract with NASA. Since then, agency directors have negotiated an additional seat on board the Soyuz, which is scheduled to launch in October.

The International Space Station with Earth below and the Moon above. NASA



And this is essential for NASA. At least one American crew member must be on board the station at all times to operate the equipment and systems of the United States and the partner agency. The additional Soyuz seat will provide a NASA presence until next spring, even if the commercial crew program is experiencing significant delays.

But the problem underscores the importance of a successful Crew Dragon mission.

“For 20 years, we have equipped this space station,” said Bridenstine. “We have to make sure that we keep it as a crew, not just as a crew, but we have to make sure that it has its maximum complement so that we can get the best return on investment. And that’s what the commercial crew. “

Since 2006, NASA has spent nearly $ 4 billion to buy 70 seats on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, according to a report released last November by the office of NASA’s Inspector General.

These figures include 12 Soyuz seats purchased by NASA since 2017, at a cost of around $ 1 billion, largely due to delays in the commercial crew program. Figures do not include the cost of the recently negotiated seat to be used in October.

But Crew Dragon test flight is going well, NASA plans to launch three American astronauts and a Japanese aviator aboard the first operational Crew Dragon in the fall, joining Cassidy and increasing the NASA-sponsored presence to five at edge of the station. They would remain in orbit for about six months and return to Earth next spring.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner Expected to start transporting astronauts to the station next year after the company repeats a problematic unmanned test flight Later this year.

“It has been a long time since we put humans on a brand new spacecraft,” said Bridenstine during a briefing. “But that’s what it is, and it’s really a test flight. Yes, they’re going to go to the International Space Station and Bob and Doug are going to do an amazing job there. But we don’t have to lose sight of the fact that this is a test flight. We are doing this to learn things. “

“It’s something they believe in”

SpaceX President and CEO Gwynne Shotwell reflected the feelings of many when she pointed her neck at that same press conference and said, “My heart is sitting here, and I think it’s okay. stay there until Bob and Doug return from the International Space Station. “

“I think we have mastered the Falcon and Dragon issues better than any other mission we have had in our history,” she said. “We also spent years working with the crew office and getting to know Bob and Doug.

“I wanted to make sure everyone at SpaceX understood and knew Bob and Doug, as astronauts, as test pilots – badass – but dads and husbands. I wanted to bring a little humanity to this very deeply technical effort. “

Our son’s version of Crew Dragon. I love this. pic.twitter.com/GIYRRMOXd4 – Colonel Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) April 30, 2020

The families of the crew too.

“I would like people to realize that neither Bob nor Doug are people looking for the star, they are doing it because it is something they believe in,” Behnken wife Megan McArthur told CBS. News.

“I think it would be important for them to say that they are part of a great team that has all been involved in this effort in the past five years to get to this point. They may be the most visible members of the team, but it’s important for them to recognize that they are part of a team that is making this happen. “