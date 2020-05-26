How Taiwan was ready for the coronavirus, while the United States got caught with its “pants down”

The streets of Taiwan are busy, restaurants are open to diners, schools are closed for only two weeks in February, and even the baseball season is in full swing – even if a team has temporarily relied on model spectators. With a population of nearly 24 million, the island had only 7 coronavirus deaths, and thanks to rapid contact tracing and screening, fewer than 450 COVID-19 infections in total.

All of this, although it is only about 80 miles from mainland China, where the pandemic began.

“We are planning for any type of pandemic that could affect Taiwan,” Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told CBS News, “because in 2003 Taiwan was hit very hard by SARS.”

Seventeen years of pandemic planning and “we won’t stop,” added Wu.

Students eat their breakfasts on desks with plastic partitions as a preventative measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus at Dajia Elementary School in Taipei, April 29, 2020. SAM YEH / AFP / Getty



Taiwan already had a ready-to-activate public health disaster command center, generous stocks of protective equipment, and Taiwanese companies have invested in high-tech solutions, including robotic testing machines.

Above all, the government began to warn the public of the severity of the new coronavirus in January. The Minister of Health even burst into tears when he announced a new infection.

Professor Robert Brook, an American public health expert who studied Taiwan’s response, contrasts sharply with the preparedness and early reaction of the US government: “It looks like we were somehow caught with our pants down.”

“It’s a combination of courage and innovation,” he told CBS News, stressing that in such a crisis, leaders must put aside partisan quarrels, “and simply say ‘we don’t have really no time to waste – we’re together. “”

Another advantage of Taiwan was a universal health system that keeps records of each resident, which easily blends with immigration data to help track infections.

“I tend to believe that we have to share a lot more data,” said Brooks, “to prevent us from having catastrophic results when something attacks us like a virus.”

Taiwan has been praised for its COVID-19 response despite being excluded from World Health Organization meetings due to opposition from the Chinese central government.

Yet Isaac Stone Fish, principal investigator at the Asia Society Center on US and China Relations, told CBSN earlier this month that it had been “a very good month for Taiwan in the international community”.

“Taiwan was a great example of how to fight the coronavirus, and they used a mixture of smart tracing, mask-wearing and frankly, calm, to help fight the virus.”

Some observers have argued that Asian governments have made things easier because people from these cultures are supposed to be more obedient. Foreign Minister Wu laughed at this suggestion.

“Not at all. Taiwan is a democracy,” he said. “Taiwan’s opposition is also very critical of the government … But when it comes to public health, when the command center has educated people enough, they understand what is best for them.”