Hot property: what you can rent for $ 2,500 in L.A. County

Looking for a new place to quarantine yourself? Here are homes available for rent in six Los Angeles County communities for around $ 2,500 per month.

PASADENA: Comfortable patios with patio doors and arched openings hang this charming bungalow near the Rose Bowl.

Address: 484 Prospect Terrace, Pasadena, 91103

Listed for: $ 2,550 per month for a bedroom, a bathroom on 750 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors; renovated kitchen; marble bathroom; bedroom with double cupboards

207 S. Primrose Ave., Monrovia, 91016 (Realtor.com)

MONROVIA: The largest of the bunch, this 111-year-old craftsman has period details such as a wooden shingle exterior, a dining room buffet and tile floors.

Address: 207 S. Primrose Ave., Monrovia, 91016

Listed for: $ 2,600 per month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms on 1689 square feet

Features: White fence; covered front porch; fireplace painted red; kitchen with dining area

1939 W. 75th St., Los Angeles, 90047 (Realtor.com)

LOS ANGELES: A recent remodel has revived this 97 year old home near Park Mesa Heights, with neutral tones, new laminate floors and an improved kitchen.

Address: 1939 W. 75th St., Los Angeles, 90047

Listed for: $ 2,400 per month for two bedrooms, one bathroom on 1,003 square feet

Features: Roof in clay tiles; covered front porch; living room with fireplace; Recessed lighting

2033 Corral Canyon Road, Malibu, 90265 (Realtor.com)

MALIBU: Perched on a property with ocean views, this rustic cabin in the hills of Malibu presents a design palette of stone, brick and wood.

Address: 2033 Corral Canyon Road, Malibu, 90265

Listed for: $ 2,500 per month for a bedroom, a bathroom on 794 square feet

Features: Ceilings with beams; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; writer’s corner; garden

1334 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, 90046 (Realtor.com)

WEST HOLLYWOOD: Built in 1919, this one-bedroom chalet nestled between Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue develops into a private patio and garden.

Address: 1334 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, 90046

Listed for: $ 2,450 per month for one bedroom, one bathroom (space not available)

Features: Whitewashed fireplace; tiled floors; fenced terrace; central location

1637 Silver Rain Drive, Diamond Bar, 91765 (Realtor.com)

DIAMOND BAR: This three bedroom location offers a more suburban atmosphere, opening onto a fenced yard with a patio topped with a trellis and a storage shed.

Address: 1637 Silver Rain Drive, Diamond Bar, 91765

Listed for: $ 2,500 per month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms over 1,500 square feet

Features: Living room with fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; new roof; garage for two cars