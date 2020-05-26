Homeowners who cannot pay mortgages have a deferral option

Many struggling homeowners who delay their mortgage payments through so-called forbearance programs will receive a new repayment option, allowing them to make missed payments when the house is sold or the term of the loan is over. the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced on Wednesday.

The deferral option applies to homeowners who have a mortgage guaranteed by the two government-controlled mortgage companies that the FHFA oversees: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Under the CARES Act stimulus, borrowers on government-supported loans – through the Federal Housing Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the US Department of Agriculture, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac – have the right to delay their mortgage payments until year if they have financial difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most homeowners have a government guaranteed loan and millions of people have signed up for forbearance. But there has been great confusion about how borrowers will make up for the payments they are missing.

Consumer advocates argue that some mortgage companies incorrectly told borrowers that they should repay all missed payments in one payment after the forbearance period has ended or made vague comments that led stressed consumers to believe that this was the case. Government agencies have insisted that borrowers with a government-supported loan should not have to repay a lump sum and that several repayment options are available.

In a statement, FHFA director Mark Calabria said the additional deferral option “responsibly simplifies the options for homeowners while providing an additional tool for mortgage agents”.

Under this option, after the end of the forbearance period if a borrower with a loan supported by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac cannot afford to make payments greater than their original mortgage payment, a deferral must be offered from July 1, according to the FHFA.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac previously announced a postponement option, but at the time, service agents were not required to offer it until next year.

The new option, which is similar to the one already offered by the FHA, keeps the borrower’s initial monthly mortgage payment. At the end of the loan, for example after 30 years or when a homeowner sells their house, the missed payments must be paid in one installment. In the case of refinancing, overdue payments would be added to the principal of the new loan.

Before the deferral option, borrowers who could only make their initial monthly payment could have received a loan modification. This would have kept mortgage payments unchanged by extending the loan, which would increase the total amount a borrower would have to repay.

If, after the forbearance period, a borrower still cannot afford to pay off their original mortgage, loan modifications are available that would reduce monthly payments by extending the term of the loan. These changes, however, have limits on the extent to which payments can be reduced, so that a person who never finds a job could still lose their home.

Mortgage Bankers Assn. President Robert Broeksmit has said that the deferral option from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac “will ease the burden on homeowners”.

A group of attorneys general, including the California Atty. General Xavier Becerra wanted regulators to go further. They said mortgage agents already seemed overwhelmed by the increase in forbearance requests and doubted that companies could effectively assess borrowers for a variety of repayment options.

In a letter to the FHFA, attorneys general asked the agency to ask administrators to automatically settle missed payments until the end of a borrower’s loan in the form of monthly payments – so that a 30 year loan, for example, becomes a 30½ year loan if someone misses six months.

Then, if people still need help, more complex changes could be considered, wrote the attorneys general.