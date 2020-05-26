For USC international athletes, UCLA, the pandemic is a challenge

Nicolas Saveljic points his cell phone camera at the stove. His mother, Dijana Dika Saveljic, calls from Montenegro and tells his son to add “a little” of seasoning while he cooks a favorite dish from his apartment in Westwood. The male UCLA water polo player, uncertain of the measure, spills too much. A light argument follows.

Saveljic, a junior, learned his cooking – and his strength – from his mother. Dijana survived breast cancer eight years ago. She is his idol. And that is why Saveljic agreed not to be able to return immediately to his hometown of Kotor, because everyone sought safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He knows that his mother is part of a high-risk group.

“When I see people complaining about these things that you have to be at home, I just remember that the life of the person I love the most was at stake,” said Saveljic.

International UCLA and USC athletes have gone through complex circumstances, from flight families, to the aftermath of their seasons and classes canceled by coronaviruses. Those who go to school in the United States but live in other countries have a first-rate understanding of the magnitude of a global pandemic.

Watching the epidemic unfold from New Zealand, USC golfer Amelia Garvey said, “This is the time when you really, really appreciate being from a small country.”

Amelia Garvey of USC at the Stanford Golf Course during the Stanford Intercollegiate on October 11, 2019. Garvey is from New Zealand. (Clyde Click)

New Zealand recorded only 21 deaths in total on Monday, according to the World Health Organization.

“This is where we can all come together and have a huge impact,” added Garvey.

Less than 48 hours after the cancellation of the NCAA Winter and Spring Championships, Garvey, a junior who helped the USC to rank No. 1, was on a return flight. She tidied up her apartment, scattering everything that didn’t fit in two large suitcases between friends and the team’s changing rooms, and arrived five hours before New Zealand declared its strict lock.

She was lucky.

Montenegro having closed its borders to non-citizens from March 16, the first two attempts to return Saveljic were canceled. After several weeks of solitude in his apartment after having taken online courses and learned how to screen-print T-shirts, Saveljic, with the help of the Montenegrin embassy, ​​returned home on May 15.

Bernardo Maurizi, hoping to return to Florence, Italy, canceled several flights but arranged a trip from Los Angeles to New York and, after a 10-hour layover in a hotel, the water polo keeper of UCLA arrived in Rome on March 25. was the only airport in Italy opened while the country was struggling to contain the virus.

Bernardo Maurizi is a water polo player at UCLA. He comes from Florence, Italy. (Minette Rubin / UCLA Athletics)

At the airport, Maurizi could not wrap his father in the famous Italian hug: a kiss on each cheek. Only one family member was allowed to go out as Italy has implemented a total lockout. Maurizi’s father had a certification explaining why he was on the road and a police officer arrested the family during the 2.5 hour drive to confirm the prior approval. When Maurizi returned to his parents’ home, he passed his mother and two of his brothers in his room. He started 14 days of isolation.

The freshman traveled over 6,000 miles to be with his family and couldn’t even be in the same room. But dividing a wall was nothing compared to the distance of half a globe, so flying into one of the hottest coronavirus hotspots was worth it for Maurizi.

“I knew how things were going around the world,” he said. “I guessed the situation could be worse in the United States. … It was the best decision for my family, to be safe next to them. “

As Maurizi spent time in isolation by taking online classes, talking to friends and family via FaceTime, and training in his room, he took comfort in knowing that almost everyone in his country was also confined. He was not tempted to dine at his favorite restaurant or meet friends.

Victor Johansson, a USC swimmer who stayed in Los Angeles, looked at his home country with slight envy. Sweden has resisted the foreclosure trend, keeping restaurants, bars and some schools open while banning large gatherings and encouraging responsible social distancing. Citizens at risk were invited to stay at home.

Swimmer Victor Johansson swims for USC. He comes from Sweden. (Paul Goldberg)

Johansson, a sophomore who won the Pac-12 title in the 500-yard free run in first grade, hoped to stay in L.A. for the summer while training for the Olympics. Instead, he was denied access to the pool, while his compatriots could practice at home.

Seeing his country adopt such a unique position surprised Johansson, but he believed that the general Swedish confidence in the government had probably allowed politics to prevent the country’s death rate from skyrocketing as in other European countries. .

“If the government suggests that you do this, as if you should not be outside, then we will follow it,” said Johansson, who plans to return to Sweden in June. “Why not us?”

Sunday, the 39.62 COVID-19 deaths in Sweden per 100,000 inhabitants ranked sixth in the world, behind Belgium, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and France, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Other countries that have used strict lockdown policies to limit the virus are starting to open up. Nicole Pavlopoulou, a USC swimmer in Greece, spent a month leaving home just for short shopping or going to the grocery store. The Greeks had to fill out a form or send an SMS each time they left their home to report where they were going and what essential task they were performing.

USC swimmer Nicole Pavlopoulou is from Greece. (Hali Helfgott / Hali Helfgott)

Greece recorded just 1.59 deaths per 100,000 people on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins. The country is again opening its borders to tourists.

“Our sacrifices have paid off,” said Pavlopoulou, who joined the Greek national team for socially distant training in May at the Athens Olympic Swimming Stadium. “I hope it continues.”

After carefully waiting to return to his family, Saveljic is about to reap the fruits of his sacrifice. Immediately after arriving at the airport in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, travelers are taken on buses for a three-hour journey to a converted rehabilitation facility used to isolate travelers. Saveljic is isolated for 14 days in a locked room from the outside and guarded by soldiers.

The only face-to-face interaction that Saveljic has with his family is seeing his mother and older sister as spots on the sidewalk under his ninth floor balcony. His mother put down exercise equipment and healthy homemade meals in the hall, and Saveljic stacked the boxes of food like pieces of Tetris in his small refrigerator.

The food of his family and the laughs he hears from neighboring rooms make Saveljic happy to be back on Montenegrin soil. He feels safe there, even if he is not quite at home yet.

“I’m going to get out of here,” said Saveljic last week, after four days of isolation, “and I’m going to hug my mom, sister, and family as hard as I can.”