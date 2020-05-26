Fashionable property: Loretta Young, a unique house in Palm Springs, sells

One of Palm Springs’ most impressive homes – a mid-century hangout once owned by Hollywood star Loretta Young – sold for $ 1.15 million after it went on sale late last year .

The Oscar winner owned the estate until his death in 2000, and soon sold for $ 530,000, according to records.

Even in a city full of houses with remarkable architecture, it is distinguished by flashy interior and exterior spaces. A closed entrance sandwiched by fountains and ponds approaches the house, which is anchored by a rounded living room with a personalized fireplace and stylized tray ceilings.

1/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 2/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 3/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 4/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 5/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 6/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 7/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 8/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 9/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) ten/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 11/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 12/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 13/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 14/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 15/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 16/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 17/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 18/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 19/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com) 20/20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com)

Glass walls, terrazzo floors, and accent pieces touch the rest of the living areas, which include a music room and a sweeping kitchen with curved countertops.

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms complete the 3,510 square foot floor plan, including an indoor-outdoor master bathroom with a spa tub, waterfall, pond, outdoor shower, and a glass wall of poached. The landscaping embellishes the chic space.

The curves continue outside, where sculptures surround a swimming pool with an arched side. Covered terraces and tree-lined living rooms complete the quarter-acre property, which is hidden behind double doors.

Young moved from silent film to walkie-talkie on television during his long career. She has directed nearly 100 films, mostly novels or comedies, and has won an Oscar for the lead actress in “The Farmer’s Daughter” and won another Oscar nomination for “Come to the Stable”. From 1953 to 1961, she acted in the dramatic anthology series “The Loretta Young Show”.

Randy Roy of Domus Realty Partners owned the list. Larry Griffith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.