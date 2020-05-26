Fashion shows? This is the case last year, say Gucci and Saint Laurent

Gucci and Saint Laurent are two of the most prominent luxury fashion houses to announce that they will abandon the fashion calendar, with its relentless pace four times a year, shuttling between fashionistas executives between world capitals where they crowd side by side around the slopes for 15 minutes out of breath.

The foreclosure of the coronavirus, which has hit luxury fashion houses on their bottom line, has also given pause to rethink the pace of fashion, offering the possibility of returning to less restless and more considered periods of creativity and production – and perhaps for consumption.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele imagines meetings twice a year – one in the fall and one in the spring – to present mixed collections, moving away from the stormy calendar that has come to demand collections of pre-season before the big men and women. parades and a collection of unique cruises, growing in exotic locations.

“Two meetings a year are more than enough to give time to form a creative thought, and to give more time to this system,” said Michele during a videoconference Monday, developing an idea he has launched this weekend in a series of Instagram. messages from its own lock logs.

The halt imposed by the virus – while stopping production and consumption that fuel the fashion cycle – has also recharged the creativity of those who have found a new time for reflection. “It is a great gift our planet has given us, a great gift that cannot be thrown away,” said Michele.

Michele said he hoped that a new calendar and new rhythms would be decided within the fashion system and in cooperation with other designers.

Comfort clothing: fashion for self-isolation

It has been clear for a few years that the fashion world is suffering at the current rate: more and more luxury houses are combining shows for men and for women, because genderless and even seasonal clothing is becoming a global theme; It is not uncommon for big brands to skip a season or move away from their fashion cities to widen their audience.

Saint Laurent did not express its intentions, but said in a statement last month that it “would take control” of the fashion calendar “aware of the current circumstances and its waves of radical changes”.

Fashion, one of the first victims of coronavirus

Luxury fashion was one of the first industries to suffer from coronavirus, first with the closure of China which closed shops and blocked travelers in January from a region responsible for a third of global sales of luxury. And the pandemic appeared in Europe when the fall-winter 2020-21 fashion shows were underway in Milan and then in Paris.

Illustrating how vulnerable the exhibit system is to a rapidly spreading global virus, Giorgio Armani showed his collection in a closed theater on February 23 – just two days after Italy became the first western country to have a coronavirus epidemic.

Armani also called for a major overhaul of changes in luxury fashion during his 45 years as a pillar of Milanese fashion.

In a letter to Women’s Wear Daily last month, Armani said he found it “immoral” that luxury fashion should keep pace with fast fashion – the desire to offer more looks in search of profit “while forgetting that luxury takes time, to realize and to be appreciated. “This included movements towards capsule collections to be seen and bought by certain brands, in direct opposition to its notions of” timeless elegance “.

“It makes no sense for one of my jackets or coveralls to live in the store for three weeks before becoming obsolete, replaced by new goods that are not too different,” said Armani.

Retailers reopen but not as usual

Armani, which opened its stores in Milan last week as the Italian economy slowly reopens, said it would keep summer collections in stores until September, which goes against the practice recent who put linen dresses in stores in winter and alpaca coats in summer.

The British Fashion Council and the Council of Fashion Designers of America – main supporters of London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week rallies throughout the year – have also approved the reset of “the way we work and let’s show our collections “. They encouraged brands to “slow down” and reconsider the amount of goods they produce.

The Italian Fashion Chamber promotes three days of online presentation of men’s and women’s collections in July to replace the regular June calendar. Gucci will participate with a collection called “Epilogue”, to represent what it calls the end of an era.

Don’t dismiss the track yet

When the fashion communications revival that Michele envisions will happen remains to be seen. He said September is too early, while Saint Laurent has only declared that he will not participate in any scheduled event this year.

The president of the fashion house, Carlo Capasa, cannot say when the live shows could return to the agenda – but he says that they are irreplaceable.

“I think the digital experience is important, but it has to be linked to a physical experience,” Capasa told the Associated Press. “Anyone who has attended a fashion show knows the importance of the setting and the emotions.”