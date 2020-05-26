Elon Musk and Grimes change their baby’s name – slightly

Elon Musk and his girlfriend, singer Grimes, have somewhat changed the unusual name for their new baby. But they did not clarify the pronunciation of the quirky name.

Tesla’s head and the Canadian singer released photos of their son earlier this month, revealing that his futuristic name was X Æ A-12. The name immediately sparked speculation on social media about how it should be pronounced. The parents then made news by proposing contradictory pronunciations.

In an article published on Grimes’ Instagram account on Sunday, asked a fan if the baby’s name has been changed due to California law, which states that only alphabetical letters may be used in the name of the newborn.

“X Æ A-Xii,” writes Grimes in response, changing the numbers to Roman numerals. She added in comments, “looks better tbh.”