Coronavirus forces changes to Memorial Day tributes and celebrations

Memorial Day events took on new form on Monday as the United States honored its fallen forces and commemorated holidays under social distancing rules, even as the national death toll from COVID-19 climbed to a grim milestone – 100,000 lives.

“We know something about the loss because we are experiencing it again. More than 100,000 Americans will die from this COVID virus, “New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday in his daily briefing on board Intrepid, a retired carrier of museum.

“How do we honor them?” We honor them by becoming stronger together. “

A volunteer cares for the garden of 37,000 flags representing each Massachusetts soldier lost since the Revolutionary War on Boston Common before Memorial Day. (C.J. Gunther / EPA)

Cuomo announced Monday that state and local governments will provide death benefits to essential frontline workers in the public sector, including firefighters, police, transit workers, as well as doctors and nurses, who were victims of COVID-19.

“I also believe that the federal government should do the same, honor front-line workers, show the Americans that we appreciate what you have done, that you have come forward when it was difficult,” he said. .

There were 96 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Sunday, including 21 in nursing homes, Cuomo said on Monday. Deaths in New York State have ranged from 84 to 112 a day since Tuesday. According to Johns Hopkins Unversity, more than 29,000 state residents have died from COVID-19.

Nationally, there have been more than 98,000 deaths from COVID-19 and 1.6 million cases.

President Trump paid tribute on Monday to fallen soldiers and the military who are now helping to fight the coronavirus.

“Tens of thousands of military personnel and national guards are at the forefront of our war against this terrible virus, caring for patients, delivering essential supplies and working day and night to protect our citizens,” Trump said at Ft. Monument National McHenry in Baltimore.

“As a nation, we mourn alongside every family that has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans.”

His remarks followed a deluge of tweets expressing anger at media coverage of his golf trip on Memorial Day weekend and threatening to move the Republican National Convention, slated for August, out of North Carolina if the State did not reopen more quickly.

President wrote on Twitter that Democratic Governor Roy Cooper “is still in a closed mood” and would not guarantee that the convention will have full capacity for presence.

Vice President Mike Pence suggested that states like Florida, Texas and Georgia could host the convention instead.

“There are states across the country, we think of Texas, Florida, Georgia … that have made huge strides in reopening their communities and reopening their economies,” said Pence Monday morning on “Fox and Friends”.

The Trump administration has pushed governors to speed up their reopening. Last week, the president declared places of worship essential, and called on the governors to open them immediately.

But experts warn that there must be many tests available for states to reopen safely. The federal government, in a report sent to Congress on Sunday, appeared to transfer most of the responsibility for extending testing to the states.

“With the support of the federal government to ensure states reach their targets, state plans for testing will advance the safe reopening of America,” the report reads. The government has committed to buying 100 million swabs for distribution to the states.

Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, criticized the administration on Monday for not proposing “a serious plan to increase testing “

“This disappointing report confirms that President Trump’s national testing strategy is to deny the truth that there are not enough tests and supplies, to blame and offload the burden on the states,” wrote Pelosi and Schumer in a joint statement with Senator Patty Murray. (D-Wash.) And representative Frank Pallone (DN.J.).

The holiday weekend has put to the test the relaxed social easing rules put in place by several states in recent days. Videos of crowded pools, bars and restaurants on social media.

In Missouri, health department officials warned residents that there could be “lasting and tragic” consequences if young and healthy people contract COVID-19 and pass it on to more vulnerable populations. The warning came after photos and videos of people gathering in crowded pools by the Lake of the Ozarks were posted on social media.

“The virus can be transmitted even to young people and healthy people without symptoms,” said Randall Williams, director of the department of health and core services, on Monday.

Boy scout Daniel Perez, 11, of New York, places American flags on graves at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn. (Craig Ruttle / Associated Press)

In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Sunday that the city would begin applying state rules that allow bars to reopen at 25% and restaurants at 50%, after authorities received hundreds of complaints crowded businesses during the holiday weekend.

“There are too many people coming together, going to some of our clubs, bars, pool parties, no social distancing, no masks,” he said.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Saturday that the state was entering a “second peak” in some cases. There had been more than 5,900 cases in the state and 116 deaths reported on Sunday. Over the weekend, he referred to a group of cases in the state that were traced to a recent high school pool party.

“I don’t think we’re going to say that you can’t invite anyone to a pool in the backyard of your house, I think you have to be disciplined and make sure you have the right constraints in place”, said Hutchinson. on “Fox News Sunday”.

Hutchinson never issued a stay order, and the state reopened cinemas, arenas and gymnasiums this month with social distancing guidelines. According to him, residents must “manage the risk” by taking precautions.

“We take the virus very seriously, it’s a risk, it causes death, but you can’t lock yourself in the house,” he said on Sunday. “It’s just contrary to the American spirit.”