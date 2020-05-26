Coronavirus: California authorizes reopening of more stores

California health officials said on Monday that, subject to approval from county public health departments, all retail stores can reopen in-store stores according to previously released guidelines.

Existing guidelines for retailers, which previously only applied to countries approved for wider reopening, now apply statewide. Retail can open in stores all over California. Retail does not include personal services such as hair salons, manicure salons and hair salons.

This is the latest move to slowly reopen the California economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Some officials had lobbied for this decision, hoping to give small businesses the same playing conditions as large chains.

“Thank you, Governor Newsom. As we continue to fight this virus, this policy will make all the difference for small businesses in our communities who are struggling to survive this crisis, “said the Los Angeles County supervisor.r Janice Hahn on Twitter Monday.

It was unclear on Monday whether Los Angeles County health officials would adjust their reopening guidelines in light of the state’s statement.

California also released a new health coronavirus advice for religious services Monday, saying that places of worship must limit total attendance to 25% of the capacity of a building and stop circulating plates, in addition to taking other precautions.

The 13-page document , published by the California Department of Public Health and Cal / OSHA, does not require churches, mosques, temples and other places of worship to resume their activities in person, officials said.

In fact, state health officials strongly recommend that places of worship “continue to facilitate distance services and other related activities for those who are vulnerable to COVID19, including the elderly and those with co-morbidities” .