Companies obtained 0.008% of coronavirus relief fund

The Treasury Department has disbursed less than 8% – only $ 37.5 billion of the $ 500 billion – of emergency funds that Congress approved two months ago for loans and loan guarantees to help stabilize the economy, according to a report released Monday by a Congressional oversight committee created to monitor how money is spent.

None of the $ 46 billion from Congress set aside specifically for the airline industry and businesses essential to maintaining national security has been allocated as Treasury officials continue to examine requests for this money, said the commission.



An earlier version of this story said that the Treasury had spent only $ 37.5 million on a $ 500 billion relief fund. The supervisory board that published the issue sent a further correction stating that the actual figure is $ 37.5 billion.

And only one of five programs created by the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve to inject $ 454 billion into the economy and help state and local governments work, the report said.

The half-trillion dollar rescue program was part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress in March to help support an American economy largely shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is separate from the paycheck protection program, which has proven to be very popular for providing payday loans to small businesses.

The report contains a series of questions for Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin and President of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell about when and how programs will disburse loans.

The only loan facility that has received funding is the so-called secondary market business credit facility, which is supposed to buy corporate debt. The Treasury released $ 37.5 billion in early May.

Most of the remaining money promised will go to three “Main Street” loan programs, which aim to help businesses with fewer than 15,000 employees or their annual revenues not exceeding $ 5 billion. The programs will offer four-year loans to eligible businesses that were in good financial condition before the coronavirus closed, with payment of principal and interest deferred for one year. The Fed will buy 85% to 95% of the loan value.

The report linked the delays in distributing the money to overly strict guidelines that had originally been proposed. Borrowers and potential lenders have expressed concerns about the guidelines, the report says, leading to changes such as increasing loan sizes and eliminating the requirement for businesses to certify that they have need money “because of the emergency presented by” the coronavirus.

The rules have also been changed so that they no longer require companies to make “reasonable efforts” to maintain payroll and retain employees for the duration of a loan, but will instead be required to make “commercial efforts” reasonable “to do this.

The Treasury and the Federal Reserve have also modified the municipal liquidity program, designed to buy debts held by states, cities and counties, after criticizing the fact that the population thresholds in the guidelines were so high that only a few dozens of cities and counties would be eligible.

From now on, the program will take into account counties of at least 500,000 inhabitants – compared to 2 million inhabitants at the start – and cities of at least 250,000 inhabitants, against 1 million initially proposed.

State and local governments can use the funds from the purchase of debt to compensate for the decrease in cash flow due to business and travel closings caused by the coronavirus, which elected officials will be needed to mitigate. cuts to education and other public services.

Congress is beginning to examine what has delayed the disbursements. The Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday. Representative Brad Sherman (D-Northridge) said that he was working to set up a roundtable for the House Financial Services Subcommittee which he is leading next week to review program guidelines.

“Faster is better, and it has been a bit slow,” said Sherman.

Representative Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who sits on the House’s financial services and oversight committees, said in a statement that she was alarmed that funds were not available.

“The delay by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in providing relief funds to the country’s largest employers raises the question of $ 454 billion: what is the delay? I am both concerned that this aid not in the pockets of working families and that Congress has not fully used our institutional control mechanisms to speed up aid, including the Congress Watch Commission COVID-19 which still does not have a president “, she said.

The commission’s next report is expected in mid-June. Panelists are Senator Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), Appointed by the Leader of the Majority in the Senate Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); Representative Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), Who was appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Representative French Hill (R-Ark.), Appointed by the leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); and Bharat Ramamurti, former adviser to Senator Elizabeth Warren appointed by the Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

McConnell and Pelosi have not yet agreed on who will lead the panel of five. A McConnell assistant had no update on Monday as of the appointment.

Critics say failing to appoint a commission chairman two months after the oversight body was created illustrates the slowness of Congress and the administration in monitoring the release of more than $ 2 trillion in supplies. CARES law.

None of the three supervisory bodies established by law is yet fully functioning. With the COVID-19 Congressional Oversight Commission, the bill created a special inspector general for recovery from a pandemic to monitor the $ 500 billion for the Consolidated Revenue Fund. President Trump’s candidate has not yet been approved by the Senate.

There is also the Pandemic Accountability Committee, composed of nine inspectors general whose departments have received funding for the response to coronaviruses under the CARES Act. Trump has sacked the inspector general chosen as president and no new president has yet been appointed.