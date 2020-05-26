Column: Sorry, we had to cancel your trip. But we keep your travel insurance money

Most travel insurance has so many exclusions – including for epidemics – that I generally don’t advise people to worry about coverage unless they spend a lot of money on travel, like on a cruise.

But what happens if you cancel your cruise, or the trip is canceled by the cruise company, because of the coronavirus? Should you be able to get the cost of your travel insurance reimbursed?

After all, it is protection you no longer need due to circumstances beyond your control. You haven’t gone anywhere. You have not submitted any complaints.

What justification could the insurance company have for keeping your money?

David and Barbara Negrete were wondering after asking insurance giant AIG for a refund of the more than $ 2,300 they said they spent on AIG Travel Guard coverage.

The Huntington Beach couple bought the police after paying a $ 1,500 deposit for a $ 12,000 jazz-themed cruise that is expected to depart within a year. They decided not to make the trip.

“We are both 67,” David Negrete told me. “We will not take this cruise because of the coronavirus.”

He first contacted the organizer of the cruise, a company called Flying Dutchman, and asked for the refund of their deposit.

“They said no,” recalls Negrete. “They keep the deposit.”

No surprise there. I wrote about the difficulties encountered by cruise lines to obtain reimbursement for cancellations. In many cases, cruise lines have offered credit for future travel but no reimbursement.

Negrete then contacted AIG with the same request.

“They will not reimburse us either,” he said. “Instead, they offered us a voucher for travel insurance that can be used by 2022.”

The fact is that Negrete and his wife have no plans to travel during this time. “It doesn’t seem safe,” he said. “And we are not getting any younger.”

My usual response to situations like this is agreement. If you buy a service, then you decide that you don’t want that service, too bad.

But it’s different. Consumers are not acting on a whim about the coronavirus.

They are protecting themselves from a potentially deadly global pandemic that is getting worse by the day and over which they have no control.

That’s why I have taken cruise operators, airlines, hotels, and the like to stubbornly refuse to give money back to people.

This is why I made a stench when most car insurers said that they would not give discounts to policyholders, even if many people had stopped driving. California insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara subsequently ordered partial discounts.

I understand business reasoning from a business perspective – who wants to return money that has already been counted as income, especially when profits fall off a cliff due to coronavirus?

But come on. There is what is good for business, then what is simply good.

And if doing the stand-up is so difficult, consider the long-term consequences of short-term greed.

All cruise and airline passengers I have spoken to have told me that corporate behavior during the pandemic will absolutely affect their decision-making regarding future travel plans.

In some cases, the problem appears to be miscommunication. Pasadena resident Howard Abrams contacted me with the same problem that Negrete has.

Abrams, 73, said insurance company Allianz was refusing to reimburse the travel coverage he bought for a canceled cruise in July that he intended to take with his son.

But when I contacted Allianz, I was told that the reimbursements were actually made available “for a temporary period” because of the coronavirus.

Abrams tried again and, lo and behold, he was told that his money would be returned. He was told that the reimbursement could take about a month due to a backlog.

Daniel Durazo, a spokesperson for Allianz, said the company has decided to cover travel cancellations for people who fall ill with COVID-19, despite the typical exclusion of epidemics.

“We also offer premium refunds to customers whose trips have been canceled by their travel provider due to COVID-19,” he said.

Good for them. This shows an awareness of how devastating the current pandemic is for so many people. It is also an important way to demonstrate to customers that the company cares about him.

AIG, by comparison, is simply mulish.

His obstinacy is all the more exasperating when we consider that this business would have collapsed if not for $ 182 billion in bailouts of taxpayers during the Great Recession.

New York-based AIG declared net income $ 1.7 billion in the first quarter, up almost 90% from the previous year.

“If you plan to cancel your trip due to COVID-19, please read your insurance policy carefully”, AIG told customers in March. “In general, fear of travel is not an event covered by most of our policies.”

He stated that refunds are only possible if requested within 15 days of purchasing travel coverage. If it is outside this narrow window, and you panic about the tens of thousands of Americans who have been killed so far by COVID-19, bummer, but no.

I said above that most travel insurance has so many exclusions that travelers may want to think twice before getting into coverage.

Negrete Travel Guard policy, for example, excludes claims for preexisting medical conditions and pregnancy. It excludes claims related to risky vacation pleasures such as bungee jumping, as well as claims for natural disasters, pollution and, again, epidemics such as the one we are currently experiencing.

A spokesperson for AIG told me that the company would be willing to discuss the matter, but only informally, which means that I could not share what they had said with you. I refused.

The spokesperson then sent me an official statement from the company.

“Amid the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19, Travel Guard has deployed significant additional resources to respond to requests for an extraordinary volume of claims, including those involving premium refund requests and cost recovery trip cancellation ”, indicates the press release. said.

“Travel Guard will continue to carefully consider the facts and circumstances specific to each individual claim, as well as the wording of the relevant policy, to honor commitments made to its customers.”

As far as I know, society does not all commitments to customers for refunds, but that’s what he had to say.

All I know is that if I were in the travel insurance market, I would know which company I would trust.