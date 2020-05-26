Billie Eilish, Obama, JLo photos sold to relieve coronaviruses

The famous photographer Mark Seliger has, since 1992, made portraits of over 200 famous actors and musicians for the covers of Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and other publications. This brought him a wealth of creative satisfaction.

Now, Seliger draws on his vast archives to pay for it. He teamed up with the Los Angeles-based defense group RAD, abbreviation of Red Carpet Advocacy, and Christie’s auction house to raise funds for the relief of COVID-19.

Seliger has donated 25 limited edition prints to be auctioned online by Christie’s in a campaign called RADArt4Aid. The auction will take place from May 28 to June 12 and 100% of the proceeds will go to charity relief against coronaviruses. Each celebrity has chosen an organization to receive the funds for the sale of the work in which they are represented.

Brad Pitt chose meals on wheels; Bruce Springsteen, Community FoodBank of New Jersey. Jennifer Lopez selected America’s Food Fund. President Barack Obama and Willie Nelson had the same idea: World Central Kitchen.

“It was really collaborative,” said Seliger about organizing the fundraiser with so many of his subjects. “As a photographer, what you have is your archives, your memories. Having an inventory of the work, it felt like something I could do immediately.”

Here, Seliger reveals the stories behind some of the portraits that will be on the auction block.

President Barack Obama, photographed for Rolling Stone September 17, 2010, at the White House. The photograph was published in the January 2017 issue of the magazine. (Mark Seliger)

President Obama. “I can’t deny the total curiosity and anxiety to go to the White House and photograph President Obama. I have photographed a few presidents, but Obama is really special because he is such a nice person. C was after the first 100 days, so he was really getting his hands dirty at the time, really trying to get everything back on track. I said, “What an amazing place to finish everyday.” And he said : “Not necessarily when you are in three wars and in a really difficult economic situation.” You could see the seriousness in the way he felt about it, the weight on his shoulders. This photograph – I had a little background white installed in the rose garden – I think it’s just a very unique moment when you can really feel a feeling of thoughtfulness. It’s not the smile that someone gives you. It’s a moment of isolation and thinking that is very much rooted in being a real the ader. “

Lin-Manuel Miranda, photographed on May 5, 2016 in New York, for the June 2016 issue of Rolling Stone. The work is in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. (Mark Seliger)

Lin-Manuel Miranda. “It was just before Lin was about to leave ‘Hamilton’. So it was sort of the last hurray. We were filming in my studio. There was this crazy little piece of land next to my studio where we slipped in and that’s where we filmed the entire cast. Then we built this 6 or 7 foot long decking, like a scaffolding, which we put on my roof – it gave us a cleaner horizon. There were fairly strong winds, things were blowing around, and he was standing on the roof of this four-story building in costume, on the 6-foot scaffolding, so it was high enough in the air with strong winds. He looked uncomfortable but he succeeded. “

Brad Pitt, pictured in Humboldt, California, August 12, 2014, for the November 2014 issue of Details magazine. (Mark Seliger)

Brad Pitt. “I have had the great honor of working with Mr. Pitt over the years since the start of” Interview with the Vampire “, and what I love to work together, he also felt excited about create great images than I. And he challenged me: “What can we do that looks monumental?” It’s in Humboldt County – Avenue des Géants in the redwood forest. We decided to ride some of his own motorcycles. We spent two days taking pictures. I was lying on my stomach on the roof of an old SUV that was moving maybe 30 miles an hour. We practiced a lot before it got there. I don’t usually do my own stunts, but this one I wanted. This photo is is freedom, it just captures him. I find that he is an artist who allows himself to be part of what he is committed to and who gives [the work] a feeling of authenticity. “

Jennifer Lopez, photographed at Mark Seliger’s New York studio on September 25, 2000, for the February 2001 cover of Rolling Stone. (Mark Seliger)

Jennifer Lopez. “This was inspired by a series of images I wanted to make with her for a portfolio. We were in my studio in New York. This was done for Rolling Stone. One of my favorite illustrators and artists, in a certain genre, is Frank Frazetta. It was a tribute to Frazetta – [his] powerful, but very gothic warrior women. They still wield swords and hold shields and fight boa constrictors on mountain peaks. That’s how I thought of her – like a superhero. “

Tom Hanks, photographed June 6, 1994, for a cover of an American magazine in August. (Mark Seliger)

Tom Hanks. “It was during” Forrest Gump “, the commercial for the film, and for some reason, I had this inclination that having a chimp with him would be an interesting connection with the character. So we had this chimp sitting on his lap. And then, suddenly, the hands of this chimp went around his face and he started to make these postures of fairly honest human hands. And there was this moment when [his arms] looked like Tom’s arms. I thought it was such a great moment, when the character of “Forrest Gump” suddenly had a meaning in terms of evolution, curiosity and naivety of the character.

Dr. Dre, left, and Snoop Dogg, photographed August 2, 1993, in Compton, for the September 1993 issue of Rolling Stone. (Mark Seliger)

Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg. “It was in 1993, I was photographing Snoop and Dr. Dre. We were in Compton, just across the street. They were making a video for “The Chronic”. I’ve never been to Compton before. I was so out of my element that Snoop nicknamed me “Casper the Friendly Ghost”. It was early morning and I was afraid they would leave. And Dre’s manager said, “Oh no, he’s under house arrest.” And if you look closely, you can see the ankle bracelet. They were amazing to work with; they could not have been sweeter, kinder and more generous. “