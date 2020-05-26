Airplane survivor in Pakistan recalls last moments of doomed jet: “I heard people cry, children cry”

When the plane rocked violently, Mohammad Zubair thought it was turbulence. Then, the pilot came on the intercom to warn that the landing could be “troublesome”.

Moments later, the Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed in an overcrowded area near Karachi International Airport, killing 97 people, all of whom are believed to be passengers and crew. Zubair was one of the only two surviving passengers.

Mohammad Zubair, a passenger who survived a plane crash, receives relatives at his home in Karachi, Pakistan, May 23, 2020. Fareed Khan / AP



Meeran Yousaf, spokesman for the provincial health department, said that only 21 of the bodies in Friday’s crash had been identified and that most of the bodies had been badly burned. Eight people on the ground were injured. Three remained hospitalized and all residents are counted, she said.

The aircraft crashed at 2:39 p.m. near Jinnah International Airport in the poor and congested residential area known as the Model Colony. PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafiz Khan said the plane destroyed or severely damaged 18 homes.

Security personnel search for victims in the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines plane after it crashed in a residential area of ​​Karachi on May 22, 2020. ASIF HASSAN



Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Abdul Sattar Kokhar said the Airbus A320 was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members. The only other survivor of the accident was Zafar Masood, a bank executive.

In a telephone interview from his hospital bed, Zubair, a mechanical engineer, said that flight PK8303 had departed on time from the eastern city of Lahore at 1 p.m. The flight proceeded smoothly until the aircraft began its descent near Karachi shortly before 3 p.m.

He said the plane made three landing attempts, once appearing to almost land, then take off again.

“Suddenly the plane rocked violently once again,” said Zubair. The plane turned and the pilot’s voice came through the intercom. They were experiencing engine problems and the landing could be “troublesome,” said the pilot. It was the last thing Zubair remembered until he woke up in a scene of chaos.

“I saw so much smoke and fire. I heard people cry, children cry.”

He crawled out of the smoke and rubble and was eventually pulled from the ground and rushed into an ambulance.

“I am very grateful to Allah for giving me a second life,” he said. “It’s a miracle.”

Pakistan had resumed at the start of the week only its domestic flights before Eid-al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Many of the passengers on the flight were families returning home for the holidays, said Science Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry.

Between the coronavirus pandemic and the plane crash, this year has been a “disaster”, he said.

“What is most unfortunate and saddest is that whole families are dead, whole families traveling together for the Eid vacation,” he told The Associated Press.

Social media and local news reports said that Zara Abid, an award-winning actress and model, was among those killed. A chief banker, his wife and three young children were also reportedly killed. Shabaz Hussein, whose mother died in the accident, told the Associated Press that he had identified his body at a local hospital and was waiting to take him for burial.

The airliner entered the crowded area of ​​the model colony, as many local men were gathered in nearby mosques for weekly Friday prayers, possibly explaining why the number of ground casualties was than eight, mostly women and children. Only three were still hospitalized, said the spokeswoman for the Sindh health department, and all the residents of the 18 houses that were damaged by the accident were found.

Pakistan has been stranded nationwide since mid-March due to the coronavirus, and when flights resumed, all other seats remained vacant to foster social estrangement.

The southern province of Sindh, of which Karachi is the capital, is the epicenter of the Pakistan epidemic, with nearly 20,000 of the country’s more than 50,000 cases. Pakistan has reported 1,101 deaths from COVID-19 caused by the virus.

A transmission of the pilot’s final exchange with air traffic control, posted on the LiveATC.net website, indicated that he had not landed and was turning to make another attempt.

“We are proceeding directly, sir – we have lost the engine,” said the pilot.

“Confirm your attempt on your stomach,” said the air traffic controller, offering a runway.

“Sir, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday Pakistan 8303,” said the pilot before the transmission ended.

The black box which will detail the last moments of the flight was found a few hours after the crash and is with the authorities.