A fan builds a replica of the Dodger Stadium in his New England garden

by May 26, 2020 sports
A fan builds a replica of the Dodger Stadium in his New England garden

Ben Massé lives in West Springfield, Mass.

But his backyard is Chavez Ravine.

The longtime fan of the Dodgers is a football teacher and coach who, like many of us, has found himself with time on his hands in recent times. But unlike most of us, Massé decided to use this time to build a Wiffle Ball field in his backyard – one with a familiar look for baseball fans in Los Angeles.

“The idea of ​​building a mini Dodger stadium started as a joke,” said Massé recently. Con Las Bases Llenas, “But then I drew and compiled a list of materials. So my stepfather helped me with the construction and my wife helped me with the painting. Everything was done by hand, including the markers on the wall. “

Recently posted photos on social media show some of these romantic details on the outside wall and a replica of the “Welcome to Dodger Stadium” sign.

The photos reveal that the distance from the central wall of the field is 84 feet. Distance to actual stadium: 395 feet.

Massé, who told Con Las Bases Llenas that he became a fan of the Dodgers in high school while working on a Jackie Robinson project, said construction started in April and took about a month “to work sometimes”.

He added that he hoped to continue expanding his backyard stadium, possibly adding bleachers and a concession stand, in order to accommodate charity Wiffle Ball tournaments.


Source —–>https://www.latimes.com/sports/dodgers/story/2020-05-26/dodger-stadium-replica-fan-new-england-backyard

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Will there be a 2020 MLB season? Here is what needs to be resolved

Will there be a 2020 MLB season? Here is what needs to be resolved

May 25, 2020
This day in sport: Jesse Owens sets three world records

This day in sport: Jesse Owens sets three world records

May 25, 2020
Andre Henry of St. Francis satisfied with proving skeptics wrong

Andre Henry of St. Francis satisfied with proving skeptics wrong

May 25, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *