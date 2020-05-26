A fan builds a replica of the Dodger Stadium in his New England garden

Ben Massé lives in West Springfield, Mass.

But his backyard is Chavez Ravine.

The longtime fan of the Dodgers is a football teacher and coach who, like many of us, has found himself with time on his hands in recent times. But unlike most of us, Massé decided to use this time to build a Wiffle Ball field in his backyard – one with a familiar look for baseball fans in Los Angeles.

“The idea of ​​building a mini Dodger stadium started as a joke,” said Massé recently. Con Las Bases Llenas, “But then I drew and compiled a list of materials. So my stepfather helped me with the construction and my wife helped me with the painting. Everything was done by hand, including the markers on the wall. “

Recently posted photos on social media show some of these romantic details on the outside wall and a replica of the “Welcome to Dodger Stadium” sign.

The photos reveal that the distance from the central wall of the field is 84 feet. Distance to actual stadium: 395 feet.

Massé, who told Con Las Bases Llenas that he became a fan of the Dodgers in high school while working on a Jackie Robinson project, said construction started in April and took about a month “to work sometimes”.

He added that he hoped to continue expanding his backyard stadium, possibly adding bleachers and a concession stand, in order to accommodate charity Wiffle Ball tournaments.