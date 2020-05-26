A baby gorilla fractures a skull in a family fight at the Seattle Zoo

A baby gorilla was seriously injured in a Seattle zoo on Saturday when he was caught in a skirmish between members of his family group, zookeepers says. Woodland Park Zoo animal health experts say little Kitoko was bitten on the head, possibly by accident when another gorilla tried to bite its mother, Uzumma.

Kitoko suffered a fractured skull and a severe laceration. Zoo officials say the 2-month-old gorilla has undergone surgery and could fully recover if he does not develop an infection.

“We are cautiously optimistic for a full recovery and hope to return Kitoko to her mom today,” said Dr. Darin Collins, director of animal health at the zoo, on Sunday. “Over the next two weeks, we will maintain a close watch for any signs of infection or bleeding leading to neurological deficits.”

Gorilla keepers have not seen the fight between the western lowland gorillas, but security cameras show that it happened just before 8 a.m. in the animal den. Zoo keepers noticed the baby’s injury about 10 minutes later, and Kitoko appeared to be breastfeeding and behaving normally afterwards.

Kitoko’s family group includes his mother and three other women, as well as his father, the silverback Kwame.

“Gorillas tend to be gentle giants, but conflicts do occur between family members, in zoos and in the wild,” said Martin Ramirez, mammal curator at Woodland Park Zoo. “Conflicts can involve bites and jostling among individuals. We suspect that one of the adult females may have inadvertently bitten the baby during a skirmish with Uzumma.”

The zoo hired a team of pediatric neurosurgery consultants from Seattle Children’s Hospital to assess Kitoko’s injuries and surgically repair his injury. Ramirez said Kitoko would likely be returned to his mother and father, the three being temporarily separated from other family members.