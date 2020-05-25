Will there be a 2020 MLB season? Here is what needs to be resolved

Scott Boras looked a bit hoarse when he picked up the phone on Sunday. He had been chatting with players all weekend, developing strategies for the next two weeks that could determine if there was a baseball season in 2020.

These are not the only conversations he has had recently. His agency’s Twitter account, which has been used for eight years to offer condolences and share charities, has been transformed in the past two months to promote Boras’ appearances on CNBC, MSNBC, NBC Sports Network, ESPN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, Fox Sports Radio and MLB Network Radio.

Boras says he talks to the fans. As President Trump’s elected officials to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo say the time has come to play ball, Boras is well aware that players should take responsibility if they cannot reach a financial agreement with them. owners for a 2020 season. The owners say players have to compromise on pay, and several decorated players have publicly wondered why.

“I want the fans, when they think about what the players are doing and why, to understand,” said Boras. “They compromised.”

Boras is a defender of the players. When he says that the players compromised, is it correct?

In March, the owners and players agreed that wages would be prorated for all games played this season. To play about 50% of the season, as the owners proposed, would require a 50% pay cut.

So what’s the problem?

The agreement also commits owners and players to negotiate in good faith on the economic feasibility of playing games without fans. The owners say they need additional pay cuts as they would lose more money by playing fanless games than by not playing at all. The players do not believe it and, in any case, say that the owners can decide to play according to the wages they have accepted.

Would the owners really decide not to play?

They prefer to play. The majority of the money for national television comes from the playoffs, which the owners are proposing to expand from this year.

The Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw is among the players wondering if pay cuts are necessary. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

That should give players some leverage, right?

Players had little or no leverage before the next round of collective bargaining. The owners manipulated the current work agreement into a de facto salary cap and took advantage of the analytical information to focus on the younger and cheaper players. Now, finally, the owners say they need something from the players.

So why not broaden these negotiations and conclude the next collective agreement?

No one knows what the economics of baseball might be when the current work agreement expires after the 2021 season. Are fans coming back to baseball, and if so, how many will be allowed? Does the acceleration of cord cutting during the pandemic mean that baseball teams can no longer count on the ever-increasing wealth of regional sports networks? What is the value of streaming rights? Without these answers, each party would risk making an insane agreement – and the union cannot risk another.

The owners therefore still need something from the players this year. What do the owners offer?

The owners initially announced a 50-50 income split, for this year only. With the uncertainty of whether crowds of any size could be allowed by October, the owners thought, why not share the pros or cons?

It seems fair to me. Did the players like this concept?

No, they hated it. Revenue sharing is anathema to the union, which believes that there is a slippery slope between revenue sharing and a salary cap. More importantly, it could take months of forensic accounting for both parties to determine and define the income.

“Income” is defined as “money”

Yes, but calculating income is complicated. Remember the former owner of the Dodgers, Frank McCourt. He divided the Dodgers into a baseball company, a stadium operating company, and a parking company – then he billed the Dodgers for rent to play in their own stadium. McCourt sold the team and the stadium to Guggenheim Baseball Management, which set up another company to own the local television rights of the Dodgers.

What are the Dodgers’ incomes? Depends on how it is defined.

Players do not want revenue sharing. Homeowners want more pay cuts. What happens next?

The players asked the owners to share documents to support the allegations of potential financial disaster without salary reduction. The owners delivered some, but not all, of the requested documents.

Tuesday, the owners are expected to submit a financial proposal that does not depend on revenue sharing. The union should suggest that, if the problem is reduced in cash, the players would be prepared for deferred wages.

Whatever the union can ask for in return for another drop in wages this year – a minimum payroll for 2021, for example, or the elimination of draft picks as compensation for free agents next winter – may not not suitable for players who might lose now. Tony Clark, union leader, publicly promised his players that the 2020 wage negotiation “is finished.”

Since players’ share of the playoffs is limited to a percentage of entry revenue, a fanless playoff season could mean another cut in wages for playoff participants – or a start to make up the difference between parts.

Would the players really decide not to play?

They prefer to play. No 2020 season means that players only receive a collective 4% of their previously guaranteed wages. The absence of the 2020 season would also increase the probability of updating current broadcast offers, which could lead to a significant drop in wages for years.

Have players and owners agreed on how to protect everyone from the coronavirus?

No, but this negotiation is more advanced. Nothing can be without risk. Players prefer not to be quarantined outside of their families, and they hope daily tests could allow them to play something more like a baseball game than a social distance festival.

In this cheerful clip from the South Korean league, players regroup and hug after a grand slam in the playoffs. In addition, during these fanless games, note that the teams sell advertising space on the tarpaulins that cover the seats. MLB owners could silver that way too.

Teams have started to open their training facilities for players to work on. Is an agreement imminent?

No, but there is little time left if the parties hope to start a second spring training session in mid-June and the season in early July. The later the start, the fewer games there are in an already shortened season, and fewer games mean less money for everyone.

What is the worst case?

A coronavirus epidemic among the teams, despite health and safety protocols. Otherwise? The NBA, back on the field at the end of July, with the MLB which breathes its chance to become the first great sport to return. It would be devastating to baseball if the billionaire owners and millionaire basketball players could make a deal, but the billionaire owners and millionaire baseball players could not.