Volkswagen ordered to compensate emissions scandal

by May 25, 2020 Science
FILE – On Wednesday August 1, 2018, an archive photo of a logo of the car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo AP / Michael Sohn, file)

Consumers Affected by Volkswagen Emission Fraud Scandal Eligible for Damages That May Total the Total Cost of the Vehicle, Federal Court of Justice Germany statue Monday.

This means that thousands of motorists affected by the so-called Dieselgate scandal can claim compensation from the automaker, although the total amount should depend on the kilometers traveled, the court said.

According to the decision “the purchaser of a vehicle with an inadmissible stopping device is entitled to claims against VW” and “he may request reimbursement of the purchase price paid for the vehicle, but must have the benefit of the use taken into account and make the vehicle available to VW. “

Source —–> https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/25/volkswagen-ordered-to-offer-compensation-for-emissions-scandal-278501

