Volkswagen ordered to compensate emissions scandal

Consumers Affected by Volkswagen Emission Fraud Scandal Eligible for Damages That May Total the Total Cost of the Vehicle, Federal Court of Justice Germany statue Monday.

This means that thousands of motorists affected by the so-called Dieselgate scandal can claim compensation from the automaker, although the total amount should depend on the kilometers traveled, the court said.

Publicity

According to the decision “the purchaser of a vehicle with an inadmissible stopping device is entitled to claims against VW” and “he may request reimbursement of the purchase price paid for the vehicle, but must have the benefit of the use taken into account and make the vehicle available to VW. “