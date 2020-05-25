“Umbrella Academy” creator Steve Blackman takes over Encino farm

Steve Blackman, who is best known for creating Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy”, recently spent $ 5.25 million on a brand new pad at Encino, according to records. The sale took place only a few months after signing a multi-year agreement with the streaming center.

The closed estate spans half an acre, centered on a modern 7200 square foot farm. Past a campsite, the exterior catches the eye with shades of black, white and gray.

A covered entrance leads to the house, leading to a two-story entrance hall bordered by wide European oak floors. The main level also houses formal lounges and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, a multimedia room with paneled walls, and a desk that opens onto a courtyard through patio doors.

The upstairs master suite, one of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, develops into a wraparound balcony overlooking the landscaped courtyard.

Covered patios line the back of the house, leading to an entertainment area with a pool, spa, fireplace and sports field. A chic cabin completes the scene.

Rodeo Realty’s Adi Livyatan held the list. Craig Knizek of the Agency represented the buyer. According to the Multiple Listing Service, the house went on sale for the first time at $ 5.495 million at the end of last year.

Active since the turn of the century, Blackman wrote and produced credits, including “Wild Card”, “Bones” and “Fargo”. Before “The Umbrella Academy”, he was also co-showrunner for the ABC medical drama series “Private Practice”.