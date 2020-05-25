Two-sided kitten named Biscuits and Gravy born in Oregon

When Kyla King’s cat gave birth on her Oregon farm on Wednesday, she found four tiny newborn kittens in the litter box. But King then saw two other people hiding behind his mother’s heiress – and one was very different from all the others. The kitten had two small noses, four tightly closed eyes and two meowing mouths.

King sent a photo of the two-sided cat to her husband, BJ King. “We now have 6-1 / 3 kitty cats!” she wrote.

Although the two-sided cat is an unusual phenomenon, it is not unknown, CBS KOIN-TV Affiliate reports. These are known as the Janus cats, after the Roman god Janus, who was often depicted with two faces in mythology.

The King family does not know how long they will have with their cat Janus, but so far the unusual kitten seems to be doing well, they told KOIN. CBS KOIN-TV Affiliate



Janus cats have a rare birth defect called disprosopus, or cranial duplication, and most live no more than a day. But a Janus cat is known to have defied the odds: a cat named Frank and Louie lived 15 years until his death in 2014. He was named the oldest Janus cat in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records, according to KOIN.

The King family doesn’t know how long they will have with their cat Janus, but they have told KOIN that their unusual kitten is fine.

They decided to name the two-sided kitten Biscuits and Gravy – or simply Biscuit for short.

Kyla King contacted his veterinarian and learned that there was not much that could be done medically for the kitten – all they can do is make him comfortable and help him eat. King said that she bottle-feeds the cat and keeps it warm by sliding it into his shirt.

The kitten even sleeps with King all night in a separate room because her husband is allergic to cats.

“He doesn’t really know how to breastfeed properly because he has two mouths, so I tried to feed him,” she told the station. “And, I mean, I’m going to do my best, but these animals don’t usually live too long.”

“We are not super optimistic but it seems lively and has an appetite and seems to be doing quite well,” added BJ King.

The cookie is smaller than the others in the litter, so it could be the runt, the family said. Although it may seem like the group’s outcast, the family shared photos on Facebook, where they got attention.

With just a few days to go, Biscuit has already shown a particular talent: meowing and eating at the same time. “Meow with one mouth and eat with the other,” said BJ King.

The family says that although they have received many requests from people who want to adopt the special kitten, they plan to keep it. They say they want to enjoy the time they have with Biscuit.