Trump imposes travel restrictions on Brazil in response to coronavirus

President Trump imposed new travel restrictions on Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit, on Sunday. Coronavirus pandemic. Foreigners will not be allowed to travel to the United States if they have been in Brazil at any time during the 14 days preceding the time when they must travel to the United States.

The travel ban does not apply to permanent residents of the United States, their spouses, legal guardians of permanent residents under the age of 21, and other groups.

“Today’s action will help ensure that foreign nationals in Brazil do not become a source of further infection in our country,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement. “These new restrictions do not apply to trade flows between the United States and Brazil.”

Brazil has more than 347,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Only the United States has more, with more than 1.6 million.

Robert O’Brien says administration plans to cut travel to Brazil amid coronavirus pandemic

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said On Sunday in “Face the Nation”, Trump was considering a travel ban from Brazil as the country overtook Russia for the second most confirmed case.

“We hope it will be temporary, but due to the situation in Brazil, we will take all necessary measures to protect the American people,” said O’Brien.

As cases increase in Brazil and begin to decrease in East Asia and Europe, the World Health Organization calls South America the new epicenter of the pandemic. Cases have also increased in India.

O’Brien also said on Sunday that the White House would look at more travel restrictions from the southern hemisphere “country by country”.