This day in sport: Jesse Owens sets three world records

Jesse Owens established himself as the world’s greatest sprinter, hedge and long jumper on that date in 1935 when he set three world records and tied for a fourth in 45 minutes at the Big Ten Track and Field Championships. nearly 5,000 people at the University. from Michigan Ferry Field.

The 21-year-old Ohio State sophomore ran 100 yards in 9.4 seconds, matching the world mark; jumped once and broke the world record 26-2 1/8 with a jump of 26-8; ran the 220 in 20.3 seconds, breaking the record of 20.6 which had stood for nine years; and ran the low hurdles 220 yards in 22.6 seconds, eliminating the old mark of 23.0 established in 1924.

Owens’ long jump record lasted 25 years until Ralph Boston broke it with a leap of 26-11 in 1960.

The Dodgers were scheduled to open a seven-game game Monday in Denver against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Angels were about to start a three-game streak against the Cleveland Indians at Angel Stadium. The two games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1935 – On the same date as Owens’ record performance, 40-year-old Babe Ruth, who plays for the Boston Braves, goes four for four, hits three homers – Nos. 712, 713 and 714 – and leads in six points against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The last home run is an overview of the right roof, the first at Forbes Field. It is the last hurray of the Bambino because he would retire a few games later on June 2.

1948 – Ben Hogan won the PGA Championship, beating Mike Turnesa in the final round of match play, 7 and 6, at the Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis. This is Hogan’s second PGA title and the second of his nine major championships. He would win his third at the US Open a few weeks later at the Riviera Country Club.

1965 – Muhammad Ali eliminates Sonny Liston a minute after the first round of Ali’s controversial heavyweight title rematch in Lewiston, ME. Listed as the fastest knockout in a heavyweight title fight, Liston descends on a short straight punch in the jaw. Ali calls it his “ghost punch” and the photographers on the edge of the ring take iconic images of the champion standing over his fallen opponent.

1975 – The Golden State Warriors are the third team to win the NBA Finals, stunning the Washington Bullets 96-95 on Butch Beard’s free kick with nine seconds left in Landover, Md. Beard scores 16 points and Rick Barry adds 20 for the Warriors. Phil Chenier is the top scorer for the favorite Bullets in the series with 26.

1980 – Johnny Rutherford wins his third Indianapolis 500 in seven years and becomes the first driver to win pole position twice. Rutherford, driving a Chaparral, averages more than 142 mph for the 200-lap race. Tom Sneva, who started from 33rd place, crossed the second finish line, his third finalist in four years. Gary Bettenhausen is third.

1991 – The Pittsburgh Penguins, led by center Mario Lemieux, win the Stanley Cup for the first time with an 8-0 rout by the Minnesota North Stars at the Metropolitan Sports Center in Minneapolis. Lemieux scores a goal and assists three others. Goalkeeper Tom Barrasso stops 39 shots to save the shutout.

2003 – Juli Inkster shoots a par 10 under 62 – matching the lowest score in the final round by a winner in LPGA tour history – to beat Canada’s Lorie Kane by four shots in the Corning Classic in Corning, NY Inkster ends the tournament on the narrow 6082-yard course at Corning Country Club with a total of four rounds of 24 under par 264.

2014 – Josh Beckett launches the only flawless of his career and the first in the major leagues this season, leading the Dodgers to the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park. Beckett, 34, and in his last season, pulled six, made three, and failed to clear a hit. Justin Turner hits a homerun and Adrian Gonzalez strikes in two for the Dodgers.

2014 – Landon Donovan breaks Major League Soccer’s goal record, scoring 135th and 136th regular season goals in the Galaxy’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Donovan’s first half goal ties him up with Jeff Cunningham. His second goal in the 81st minute gave him the record.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press