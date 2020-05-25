Pat Tillman’s sacrifice underscores the importance of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is not what it used to be.

It started as a federal holiday to honor fallen soldiers, but has morphed into the largest barbecue in the world. Don’t take my word for it – take yours.

A recent survey commissioned by the University of Phoenix found that only 43% of respondents knew what the vacation meant. The headline for the New York Post said, “Most Americans don’t know why we are celebrating Memorial Day,” which is tough, but unfortunately accurate. You don’t trust the source? Okay, a Gallup poll done in May 2000 found that only 28% of Americans gave the correct answer.

All of this brings me to Pat Tillman, the former Arizona cardinal who left the NFL in May 2002 to join the military shortly after the September 11 attacks. Tillman and his brother Kevin, who left the Cleveland Indian farming system, were both assigned to the 2nd Battalion – 75th Ranger Regiment. In July 2003, the couple received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award from ESPN. On April 8, 2004, they arrived in Afghanistan. On April 22, Pat Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Khost province. Its memorial service was broadcast on national television.

I never had the honor of meeting Tillman, but I always felt compelled to remember his name and history, especially at this time of the year.

Pat Tillman served with the U.S. Army Rangers. (Associated press)

Few would forgo a three-year, $ 3.6 million contract and the comfort of being a professional athlete to help the country. Hell, today we have professional athletes who hesitate to play in an empty stadium to help the country. A comparison, remember, not to shame players in a COVID-19 world, but rather to emphasize how special Tillman’s sacrifice was and why it is important to remember his name – even if we let’s try to remember what Memorial Day is.

The pandemic has forced the 16th annual Pat Tillman Run – a fundraiser for its foundation’s program to support educational opportunities for service members and military families – to be held virtually. Last year, some 30,000 people from across the country walked the 4.2 mile route through the streets of Tempe, finishing on the 42-yard line inside Sun Devil Stadium where he wore No. 42 as a college player. This year, potential participants were encouraged to travel the 4.2 miles individually, posting images on social media using the hashtag #PatsRun.

On Remembrance Day, supporters are encouraged to wear their running t-shirts in honor of Tillman and the other women and men who lost their lives in combat. And yes, we are still in combat. In fact, March 11, the day Rudy Gobert’s positive test at the Utah jazz center triggered a chain reaction that shut down the world of sports, two American soldiers were killed in a rocket attack in northern Iraq . The attack brought the number of US soldiers killed in Iraq to four in four days.

This is why we have Memorial Day.

Sometimes when I walk past his statue at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, I wonder, given what we now know, if Tillman would make the same choices. Jon Krakauer’s book “Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman” raises some doubts, given certain passages about his disillusionment with President Bush’s mission and doctrine on terror. But then there are passages about him that focus on things beyond politics, feeling small as an athlete as a whole and his desire to keep his commitment.

In December 2003, Tillman’s agent Frank Bauer was contacted by Bob Ferguson, who, as general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, had played a key role in bringing Pat to the Cardinals and launching his career of professional soccer player. Ferguson, who had become general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, told Bauer that Seattle was very impatient to have Tillman on the Seahawks list when the football season started in the fall of 2004. According to Bauer, when he explained that Pat should not be released from the military until the summer of 2005, Ferguson assured him, “We checked. He once served in a war. He can leave the service. It is enough to deposit its papers of discharge. We would love to have it here in the locker room in Seattle. “

Tillman replied that he was flattered by the interest, but that he would not consider leaving the military until the end of his contract. “I signed up for three years,” he told Bauer. “I owe them three years. I will not go back on my word. I’m going to stay in the army. “Bauer leaned on him to reconsider, but got nowhere.

A statue of Pat Tillman stands outside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (Robert Laberge / Getty Images)

The day the Tillman brothers enlisted, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Colorado Avalanche to advance to the Stanley Cup final and the New Jersey Nets defeated the Boston Celtics to reach the NBA final for the first time in franchise history.

There was always sport. Life was still going on.

This is what makes Tillman’s story so unique and important to remember.

Not the army’s well-documented attempts to turn his accidental death into a heroic death, and certainly not the version in which the NFL is positioned as a sort of epicenter of patriotism, as if the army had not paid millions. to the league to appear patriotic. Tillman’s story is as heartbreaking as it is inspiring. He is full of courage and sacrifice and mockery of mock scenarios, like so many people who died in service before him and after. This is the type of story that Memorial Day was designed to honor.

Designed for us to remember.